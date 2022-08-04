성공적인 핀테크 기업이 되기 위해서는 혁신적인 기술은 물론 해당 비즈니스에 적용되는 법률 및 규제를 이해해야 합니다. 이번 강좌를 통해 그와 관련된 지식을 얻을 수 있습니다. 먼저 암호화폐, 암호화폐 공모, 온라인 대출, 지급 및 자산 관리 신기술, 금융 계좌 집계소에 관련된 중요한 법률, 규제 및 정책 사안에 대해 알아보겠습니다. 아울러 미국 규제 기관들이 금융 신기술의 등장에 어떻게 적응을 지속해 나가는지 알아보고, 한 특정 기관이 핀테크 기업이 제도권 은행이 될 수 있도록 하기 위해 제시한 방안을 살펴보겠습니다. 또한 미국의 은행 규제에 대한 기본 사항도 살펴보겠습니다.
핀테크 법률 및 정책Duke University
About this Course
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
19 minutes to complete
핀테크 법률 및 정책 강좌를 찾아 주신 여러분을 환영합니다
19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete
핀테크, 규제 기관, 전통적 금융 기관 사이의 발전하는 관계
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
2 hours to complete
암호화폐 및 암호화폐 공모
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
2 hours to complete
핀테크 대출
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
1 hour to complete
미국의 은행업 규제
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)
