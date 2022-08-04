About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Korean

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
19 minutes to complete

핀테크 법률 및 정책 강좌를 찾아 주신 여러분을 환영합니다

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings
2 hours to complete

핀테크, 규제 기관, 전통적 금융 기관 사이의 발전하는 관계

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min)
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

암호화폐 및 암호화폐 공모

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

핀테크 대출

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min)
Week4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

미국의 은행업 규제

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)

