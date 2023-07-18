Google Cloud
Introduction to Responsible AI - 简体中文
Introduction to Responsible AI - 简体中文

Taught in Chinese (Simplified)

What you'll learn

  • 了解 Google 为何制定 AI 开发原则。

  • 确定在组织内采用负责任的 AI 实践的需求。

  • 认识到在项目各个阶段作出的决策都会对负责任的 AI 产生影响。

  • 认识到各组织可以自行设计 AI 以使其符合自己的业务需求和价值观。

There is 1 module in this course

这是一节入门级微课程，旨在解释什么是负责任的 AI 、它的重要性，以及 Google 如何在自己的产品中实现负责任的 AI 。此外，本课程还介绍了 Google 的 7 个 AI 开发原则。

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Google Cloud

