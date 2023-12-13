Google Cloud
Introduction to Responsible AI
Google Cloud

Introduction to Responsible AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

11,258 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.7

(203 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand why Google has put AI principles in place

  • Identify the need for a responsible AI practice within an organization.

  • Recognize that decisions made at all stages of a project have an impact on responsible AI.

  • Recognize that organizations can design AI to fit their own business needs and values.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

1 quiz

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This is an introductory-level microlearning course aimed at explaining what responsible AI is, why it's important, and how Google implements responsible AI in their products. It also introduces Google's 7 AI principles.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.6 (65 ratings)
Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 203

4.7

203 reviews

  • 5 stars

    76.58%

  • 4 stars

    18.04%

  • 3 stars

    2.92%

  • 2 stars

    0.48%

  • 1 star

    1.95%

FV
5

Reviewed on Dec 12, 2023

MK
5

Reviewed on Jun 30, 2023

HR
4

Reviewed on Dec 13, 2023

View more reviews

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions