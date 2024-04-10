Google Cloud
Responsible AI for Developers: Fairness & Bias
Google Cloud

Responsible AI for Developers: Fairness & Bias

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level
Some related experience required
3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Define what is Responsible AI

  • Identify Google’s AI principles

  • Describe what AI fairness and bias mean

  • Explain how to identify and mitigate biases through data and modeling

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

2 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

This module introduces the course structure and objectives.

What's included

1 video

This module provides an overview of Responsible AI, covering Google’s AI Principles and sub-topics of Responsible AI. Also, this provides actual case studies of Responsible AI in Google products.

What's included

4 videos1 assignment

This module focuses on AI Fairness and Bias. It provides various techniques and tools to identify and mitigate biases through data and modeling.

What's included

9 videos1 assignment1 app item

This module provides a summary of the entire course by covering the most important concepts, tools, and technologies.

What's included

1 video1 reading

Student PDF links to all modules

What's included

4 readings

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions