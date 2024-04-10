This course introduces concepts of responsible AI and AI principles. It covers techniques to practically identify fairness and bias and mitigate bias in AI/ML practices. It explores practical methods and tools to implement Responsible AI best practices using Google Cloud products and open source tools.
Responsible AI for Developers: Fairness & Bias
What you'll learn
Define what is Responsible AI
Identify Google’s AI principles
Describe what AI fairness and bias mean
Explain how to identify and mitigate biases through data and modeling
April 2024
2 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
This module introduces the course structure and objectives.
1 video
This module provides an overview of Responsible AI, covering Google’s AI Principles and sub-topics of Responsible AI. Also, this provides actual case studies of Responsible AI in Google products.
4 videos1 assignment
This module focuses on AI Fairness and Bias. It provides various techniques and tools to identify and mitigate biases through data and modeling.
9 videos1 assignment1 app item
This module provides a summary of the entire course by covering the most important concepts, tools, and technologies.
1 video1 reading
Student PDF links to all modules
4 readings
