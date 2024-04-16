Google Cloud
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud
Google Cloud

Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the business case for responsible AI

  • Identify ethical considerations with AI using issue spotting best practices

  • Describe how Google developed and put their AI Principles into practice and leverage their lessons learned

  • Adopt a framework for how to operationalize responsible AI in your organization

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

April 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 7 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the impact of AI technology and Google's approach to responsible AI, and also be introduced to Google's AI Principles.

What's included

3 videos

In this module, you will learn about how to make a business case for responsible AI, based on the report 'The Business Case for Ethics by Design' by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

What's included

2 videos

In this module, you will learn about ethical dilemmas and how emerging technology such as generative AI can surface ethical concerns that need to be addressed.

What's included

2 videos

In this module, you will learn about how Google’s AI Principles were developed and explore the ethical aims of each of these Principles.

What's included

3 videos

In this module, you will learn about the practical application of responsible AI and how to operationalize AI principles by setting up and running reviews.

What's included

3 videos

In this module, you will learn about the process of identifying possible ethical issues and identify issue spotting questions to think critically about the potential benefits and harms of a use case.

What's included

3 videos

In this module, you will learn about the next steps and resources you can use to continue your responsible AI journey.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions