As the use of enterprise Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning continues to grow, so too does the importance of building it responsibly. A challenge for many is that talking about responsible AI can be easier than putting it into practice. If you’re interested in learning how to operationalize responsible AI in your organization, this course is for you.
Responsible AI: Applying AI Principles with Google Cloud
Explain the business case for responsible AI
Identify ethical considerations with AI using issue spotting best practices
Describe how Google developed and put their AI Principles into practice and leverage their lessons learned
Adopt a framework for how to operationalize responsible AI in your organization
April 2024
1 assignment
There are 7 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about the impact of AI technology and Google's approach to responsible AI, and also be introduced to Google's AI Principles.
3 videos
In this module, you will learn about how to make a business case for responsible AI, based on the report 'The Business Case for Ethics by Design' by the Economist Intelligence Unit.
2 videos
In this module, you will learn about ethical dilemmas and how emerging technology such as generative AI can surface ethical concerns that need to be addressed.
2 videos
In this module, you will learn about how Google’s AI Principles were developed and explore the ethical aims of each of these Principles.
3 videos
In this module, you will learn about the practical application of responsible AI and how to operationalize AI principles by setting up and running reviews.
3 videos
In this module, you will learn about the process of identifying possible ethical issues and identify issue spotting questions to think critically about the potential benefits and harms of a use case.
3 videos
In this module, you will learn about the next steps and resources you can use to continue your responsible AI journey.
1 video1 reading1 assignment
