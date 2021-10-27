Learner Reviews & Feedback for Genetic Epidemiology Foundations by University of Colorado System
4.3
stars
12 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
This course is presented by the University of Colorado Denver in collaboration with the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the International Genetic Epidemiology Society. It is designed to provide students with the background and knowledge foundations necessary to conduct statistical analysis of genetic association study data. This course includes multiple lectures and evaluations on each of the topics: the history of genetics research presented by Dr. Nancy Cox, foundational concepts in population genetics presented by Dr. Bruce Weir, population structure in genetic association studies presented by Dr. Todd Edwards, quality control in genetic studies presented by Dr. Goncalo Abecasis, analysis of population-based case-control association studies presented by Dr. Celia Greenwood, and analysis of family-based studies presented by Dr. Joan Bailey-Wilson. Examples of concepts and reference literature are also provided in this 6-module course....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Genetic Epidemiology Foundations
By Dr. M J
•
Oct 27, 2021
thanks
By mario a p r
•
Apr 23, 2022
I don't like when they say "simple", beacuse when your new to a subject, everything seems very complex. There was one video that was incomplete. There is no feedback or response from the creators of the course