This is the second course in the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence specialization. Ideally, the courses should be taken in sequence.
In this course, you will learn exciting concepts and skills for designing data warehouses and creating data integration workflows. These are fundamental skills for data warehouse developers and administrators. You will have hands-on experience for data warehouse design and use open source products for manipulating pivot tables and creating data integration workflows. In the data integration assignment, you can use either Oracle, MySQL, or PostgreSQL databases. You will also gain conceptual background about maturity models, architectures, multidimensional models, and management practices, providing an organizational perspective about data warehouse development. If you are currently a business or information technology professional and want to become a data warehouse designer or administrator, this course will give you the knowledge and skills to do that. By the end of the course, you will have the design experience, software background, and organizational context that prepares you to succeed with data warehouse development projects. In this course, you will create data warehouse designs and data integration workflows that satisfy the business intelligence needs of organizations. When you’re done with this course, you’ll be able to: * Evaluate an organization for data warehouse maturity and business architecture alignment; * Create a data warehouse design and reflect on alternative design methodologies and design goals; * Create data integration workflows using prominent open source software; * Reflect on the role of change data, refresh constraints, refresh frequency trade-offs, and data quality goals in data integration process design; and * Perform operations on pivot tables to satisfy typical business analysis requests using prominent open source software