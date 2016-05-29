About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Extraction, Transformation And Loading (ETL)
  • Pentaho
  • Data Integration
  • Data Warehouse
Course 2 of 5 in the
Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Data Warehouse Concepts and Architectures

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Multidimensional Data Representation and Manipulation

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Data Warehouse Design Practices and Methodologies

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Data Integration Concepts, Processes, and Techniques

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA WAREHOUSE CONCEPTS, DESIGN, AND DATA INTEGRATION

About the Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence Specialization

Data Warehousing for Business Intelligence

Frequently Asked Questions

