LS
Sep 18, 2020
Great course. It mimics real life case. However, the time required to complete assignments is much more than stated. The assignments are great though, I learned a lot from those.
EK
Dec 15, 2015
Very nice class, well thought out and organized. The assignments are interesting and the practice assignments are relevant. Getting hands on on Pentaho was a big plus.
By Nils K•
Nov 16, 2017
The torture of having to identify which of the many combinations of Pentaho, Java and some freeware plugin actually works in the end has completely ruined this experience. I don't care if SOMEWHERE in the notes there is info I should install Version 5.0.2.3 instead of 5.0.whatever, this is just plain laziness in the course design by picking software which might have worked in the past and then not updating the instructions while pocketing the student's money for years to come. I have about had it with spending my nights installing and re-installing this junk of software nobody uses anyways in a real business setting only to advance in this class.
By Sebastian G•
Jan 2, 2017
Personally I don't recommend this course. I really need to learn data warehousing for my job and I have no problem with learning by doing. This course gave me basics, but the learning was very stiff. I think it's just to theoretical here.
By Александр К•
Nov 10, 2018
The quality of assignments is awful
By Gavin•
Nov 9, 2019
Disgracefully outdated course that does not match with the technology that it claims to use -- dont bother with this one
By sujay b s•
Jan 18, 2018
Pentaho does not work, hence I was not able to complete week 2 assignment and the course.
By Rochelle H•
Aug 19, 2017
No guidance from instructors, and the assignments have nothing to do with the lectures. If I could get a refund, I would quit and get my money back. Not worth the frustration.
By Mesum R H•
Dec 13, 2016
Good learning for Data integration and ETL learning. How data from source to target table transform over the business requirement to be ready for processing
By Peter V•
Oct 11, 2020
The course content is what saves this course from getting a really low score. I actually learned a lot about data warehousing so I can forgive a lot of the logistical problems that this course has, and these problems are not necessarily problems with this course but may be more widespread among coursera in general. Take this course if you are interested in data warehousing but are willing to be a completely independent learner. The course forums are full of people asking for their assignments to be graded which doesn't make sense because I never had to post anything, and mine were eventually graded. Module 2 has a bug where there are 2 assignments to choose from, but coursera thinks you have to complete both to pass the module.
The assignments are interesting and you will learn a lot if you actually complete them. From doing peer reviews I noticed a lot of people not even doing the assignment and hoping that people will just give them a passing grade. There is also a lot of plagiarism going on because I graded the exact same submission many times.
Aside form the issues above, I learned a lot, and I think it is actually worthwhile to take the course if you are patient and can self-teach.
By Esteban R•
Oct 1, 2019
good material but should update some videos since program versions have changed.
By John P•
Oct 19, 2020
5 stars for content and assignments; 2 for peer-reviewed grading
The content in this course is very good. You'll learn some good concrete skills, while completing some challenging assignments.
The peer reviewed assignments are problematic. Cheating is rampant. Your peers will often turn in empty assignments, I assume so they can get access to the answer file. I have had to review assignments that were blatantly plagiarizing the answer file. Another peer even plagiarized my own work as his. I have flagged multiple submissions as plagiarism, but I don't think Coursera does much of anything with these flagged submissions, since cheating is so commonplace throughout the platform. I just tell myself that I'm here for the learning; I can't stop others from stealing my own work. Seriously, who takes a MOOC just to cheat??
I suppose the integrity and honesty problems I mention above are more problems pertaining to the Coursera platform as a whole, but having your own work plagiarized definitely affects your experience and perception of a class. Furthermore, it should be up to the course designers to develop assignments that work in spite of Coursera's problems.
Despite all this, I will be continuing with the course series, as this is fascinating stuff.
By Nelson F A•
Aug 24, 2018
A very good course. It is challenging, especially the assignment in week 3, but extremely rewarding. Thanks to Coursera and the University of Colorado for creating this course. Really good to get an understanding of enterprise level data warehouses.
By John F•
Feb 20, 2016
Overall a great course mixing concepts, technical skills and self learning very well. I'd recommend this course for anyone who is looking to learn about building data warehouse from scratch with minimal starting knowledge.
By Robert L J•
Mar 5, 2016
Again, professor Michael Mannino presents a very well prepared course that achieves optimal results in limited time. This course provides the background and basic skills necessary understand and work with Data Warehouses.
By Franklin P G•
Mar 25, 2016
Excellent course in the way of preparation to be a Expert in Business Intelligence and Data Warehouses.
100 % recommended!
By Jose A•
Jun 12, 2017
I've learned lots from this course. I highly recommend it if you want to learn the concepts behind data warehouses.
By Felix M•
Aug 2, 2017
I love both the theoretical and practical nature of this course. Enough content is provided to ensure a smooth introduction to data warehouses and proficiency in the important concepts of Extraction, transformation and loading. The progression of content across the weeks is excellent and Michael is definitely the best instructor in the subject.
By Gokay B•
Dec 13, 2021
A pretty decent course; the topics covered are really interesting and I enjoyed learning more about data warehouse design concepts and principles!
However I feel like the video lectures could have been better. There could have been more details and more examples illustrating the topics. I also think there is a lot of 'filler' in each video. Even for a 6 minute video lesson, the first minute is spent with the intro & lesson objectives, and the last minute is the summary. Do we really need this for a 4 minute lesson? I'd rather they have added more actual lesson materials instead of spending 2 minutes on every video with these intro-objective-summary parts.
Also the assignments could have been better. They are slightly more complicated than what was taught during the videos and I'd have again preferred some more detailed lessons illustrating more closer examples to what is asked during the assignments.
By William J•
Feb 8, 2021
The peer review should be more standardized. There is dramatically inconsistent grading where accurate submissions are failed without warrant causing frustration instead of continued learning. The actual course content is five stars for me. Just the peer review needs cleaning up in my opinion.
By Jacob G•
Mar 24, 2021
Content is lacking and final assignment was a nightmare; difficult to install multiple pieces of software only for a tedious assignment, that ended up not working the way they were supposed to leading to me not fully completing the work. Course videos are mostly wasted time - first introduce the topics that will be discussed, summarize points you should get from the lesson, followed by 2-5 minutes of actual content, then a summary of the minuscule amount of info you just heard.
Must not be a popular course, because peer grading often took a while, and there often were not other submissions for me to grade. Needed to go to discussion which solely consists of old posts from people needing grades
By Bintang A S•
Jan 1, 2017
I love this course! Especially with the practice exercises. This course has helped me significantly improve my understanding & the technical skills revolving data warehousing. It would be much better though, if this course has a lot more technical exercises, learning how to utilize essential data warehousing tools efficiently.
By Deleted A•
Nov 30, 2018
I just re-reviewed the 1 week and will re-review it within the day, prior to taking the exam. overall the presentor is very capable and has mastery of the subject which is very very good. I love this course and i hope I could have this re-reviewed once I get to have the paid subscription.
By Nasheena•
Apr 3, 2019
Excellent course, you will learn how to use data warehouse tools, you will gain design experience and have organisational context to work in data warehouse development projects. My experience from this course is you need to be quite dedicated to pass.
By Susan W•
Apr 16, 2016
great course with hands on practice of the concepts. Getting the tools installed is a little frustrating but once you get past that part there are a lot of good exercises to apply what you are learning.
By Konstantin P•
Jun 10, 2021
I liked the quality of lectures. Exceptional meterials to undrstand classic ETL/ELT process in a nutshell. I used this course to get basic knowledge on this thing before an interview.
By Liberto S•
Sep 19, 2020
Great course. It mimics real life case. However, the time required to complete assignments is much more than stated. The assignments are great though, I learned a lot from those.