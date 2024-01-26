"Regression Modeling for Marketers" is a specialized course designed to elevate marketing professionals' analytical skills. Focusing on regression analysis, the course enables learners to quantify, explain, and predict marketing outcomes using both simple and multiple linear regression models. This course stands out by not only teaching the creation and interpretation of market data visualizations but also showing the use of advanced statistical software for gaining marketing insights. Learners will explore sophisticated analytical techniques like ANOVA, ANCOVA, and MANCOVA, enhancing their ability to dissect the impact of marketing strategies. The course also covers logistic regression and multivariate testing, key tools for anticipating market shifts and consumer choices. Additionally, it emphasizes the application of uplift modeling for targeted and personalized marketing campaigns, making it an essential resource for contemporary marketers.
Apply regression analysis to understand & predict marketing outcomes. Interpret market data & refine statistical models for real-world application.
There are 4 modules in this course
Grasp the essentials of Simple Linear Regression to predict and influence market outcomes. This module guides you through creating insightful scatter plots and using statistical software, turning data into reliable, predictive tools for marketing success.
5 videos3 readings6 quizzes
Learn to decode SLR outputs, enhancing your ability to make precise marketing predictions. Understand the significance of regression coefficients and R-squared values in shaping marketing strategies that are both data-driven and impactful.
6 videos4 readings7 quizzes
Elevate your predictive modeling with advanced techniques. This module takes you beyond SLR, showing you how to incorporate multiple factors into your analyses for more nuanced and effective marketing insights.
10 videos6 readings11 quizzes
Discover the power of Multiple Linear Regression in understanding complex market dynamics. Learn to integrate diverse factors into your analysis, using advanced techniques like ANOVA and MANCOVA for deeper market insights and smarter marketing decisions.
10 videos11 readings11 quizzes
