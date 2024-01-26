University of Colorado System
Regression Modeling for Marketers
Taught in English

A.W. Lukens
Tony Cox, Jr.

Instructors: A.W. Lukens

What you'll learn

  • Apply regression analysis to understand & predict marketing outcomes. Interpret market data & refine statistical models for real-world application.

There are 4 modules in this course

Grasp the essentials of Simple Linear Regression to predict and influence market outcomes. This module guides you through creating insightful scatter plots and using statistical software, turning data into reliable, predictive tools for marketing success.

Learn to decode SLR outputs, enhancing your ability to make precise marketing predictions. Understand the significance of regression coefficients and R-squared values in shaping marketing strategies that are both data-driven and impactful.

Elevate your predictive modeling with advanced techniques. This module takes you beyond SLR, showing you how to incorporate multiple factors into your analyses for more nuanced and effective marketing insights.

Discover the power of Multiple Linear Regression in understanding complex market dynamics. Learn to integrate diverse factors into your analysis, using advanced techniques like ANOVA and MANCOVA for deeper market insights and smarter marketing decisions.

A.W. Lukens
