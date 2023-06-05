In this course, students will learn about environmental injuries, how to treat them, and what conditions require evacuation. This will include animal bites/stings, and temperature-related emergencies, such as those that are heat or cold-related, lightning, altitude, and drowning. Students will also learn about important aspects of camp hygiene, and what to do in the event that evacuation is needed.
Wilderness First Aid - Environmental Emergencies
Taught in English
Course
In this module, we will talk about camp hygiene and sanitation. We will also discuss methods of water treatment to ensure that your water is safe to use and drink.
In this module, we will talk about environmental emergencies, including those that are heat-related, and cold-related. We will discuss how to treat and prevent each type of emergency.
In this module, we will learn about lightning and altitude. This includes altitude-related emergencies, such as Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) and High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE). With each condition, we will teach about prevention methods and treatment.We will also discuss what to do when you’re caught in a lightning storm, how to best prevent being struck by lightning, what to do in the event that you are injured by lightning.
In this module, we will talk about drowning emergencies, how to prevent them, and what to do to rescue and treat someone who has been involved in a drowning emergency.
