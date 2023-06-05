University of Colorado System
Wilderness First Aid - Environmental Emergencies
University of Colorado System

Wilderness First Aid - Environmental Emergencies

This course is part of Wilderness First Aid Specialization

Taught in English

A.W. Lukens
Todd Miner

Instructors: A.W. Lukens

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Wilderness First Aid Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, we will talk about camp hygiene and sanitation. We will also discuss methods of water treatment to ensure that your water is safe to use and drink.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 quiz

In this module, we will talk about environmental emergencies, including those that are heat-related, and cold-related. We will discuss how to treat and prevent each type of emergency.

What's included

5 videos3 readings4 quizzes

In this module, we will learn about lightning and altitude. This includes altitude-related emergencies, such as Acute Mountain Sickness (AMS), High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) and High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE). With each condition, we will teach about prevention methods and treatment.We will also discuss what to do when you’re caught in a lightning storm, how to best prevent being struck by lightning, what to do in the event that you are injured by lightning.

What's included

3 videos2 readings3 quizzes

In this module, we will talk about drowning emergencies, how to prevent them, and what to do to rescue and treat someone who has been involved in a drowning emergency.

What's included

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes

Instructors

A.W. Lukens
University of Colorado System
10 Courses

Offered by

University of Colorado System

