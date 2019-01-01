Lecturer
Michael J. Orlando is Lecturer of Global Energy Management at the University of Colorado - Denver Business School. He is also Principal and Owner of Economic Advisors, Inc., a consulting practice specializing in strategies for engaging through financial and political markets.
Michael has a broad range of experience in energy business, from commercial, governmental, and academic perspectives. He began his career with Shell Oil Company, working in reservoir engineering, environmental engineering, and project valuation for oil and gas exploration and development projects in the Gulf of Mexico. He later served as a Research Economist in the Federal Reserve System, and then as Vice President and Branch Executive of the Fed’s Denver Branch, where he was responsible for regional economic research, energy markets analysis, policy advising, and public communication.
Michael's research spans a range of topics in applied microeconomics. He has published work on corporate governance, financial regulatory policy, network economics, the geography and industrial demography of innovation, money and banking, and energy and environmental policy. An award-winning teacher, he has developed courses in economics, finance, and energy business strategy.Michael holds PhD and MA degrees in economics from Washington University in St. Louis, and MBA from Tulane University, and a BS in petroleum and natural gas engineering from The Pennsylvania State University