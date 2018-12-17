AP
Sep 8, 2020
Excellent course!! Even if can't compare to a master's degree, it certainly helps with the foundations you'll need in the future if you want to take this path in healthcare.
SA
May 23, 2020
Fantastic class! I learned a lot. I love the fact that we have required readings; the teachers are so knowledgeable and the quizzes were at the right level of difficulty.
By Jerilynn M•
Dec 17, 2018
I enjoyed learning, my significant other has two serious illnesses. On October 16, 2018, he had surgery that found 70% of his liver had to be removed, additionally, he had previously been diagnosed with 4th stage prostate cancer. A 74 yrs. old man , who was still employed, active and a heavy drinker and smoker. I've been unable to purchase the book in the first course, because I was back and forward from New York to New Jersey helping with his care! In order to continue, I've had to hand over his care to his immediate family. This is an interesting area of healthcare study, and I want to successfully complete the entire Specialization!
By Syrlane A•
May 24, 2020
By Lorena P•
Dec 3, 2019
I am very grateful because this course has given me more tools to be a better clinician and also a better person by undertanding other people´s circumstances,
By tala•
Sep 11, 2019
I thank you all for the impressive course. Hope to come more such deep and comprehensive practical learning.
By Chinwe U•
Mar 29, 2020
This is a wonderful and enlightening course which helps one understand what palliative (patient) care is all about.
It brings to the fore, the importance of understanding and coming to terms with ones core beliefs and values in relation to others, dealing with/assessing and treating patients in totality: as individual beings not numbers/statistics, the various domains associated with this kind of care and how it all impacts either positively or negatively on the patient with special reference to end-of-life care, the many skills and tools available to a healthcare provider (formal/informal) to enable one work in the best way possible and achieve positive results.
I am glad I took this course and I plan to apply the knowledge gained to the benefit of others.
By Даниил Ш•
May 18, 2020
Enourmosly relevant and essential course for all healthcare providers who comes across people who suffer (almost all of us). It would be also extremely relevant for psychologists who wants to learn about the nature of suffering and how can we help people with terminal illnesses. Given that palliative care education is underprovided in my university and country, I benefited greatly from this course. Looking forward to accomplish entire specialization.
P.S. However, it is quite a challenging course that requires reflecting, deep thinking and facing phylosophical and psychological problems you may not like to think about.
By MELISSA V S•
Jun 12, 2020
I love this course. In the past, i have received different class (as a medstudent) about telling bad news and very few about palliative care, and i can notice that most of my teachers just repeat theory, but in this course they talk with their experience, thats lovely. Thanks a lot. Now the only problem is to translate this kind of questions to spanish, but i will practice
By Susan F•
Jul 30, 2019
This was a fantastic course with great lecturers. The course work was challenging and it really helps to grade your peers as it's a learning process for yourself too! This course definitely helped me on my road to working and volunteering in palliative care! Thank you very much to the lecturers and medical professionals.
By Diwata•
May 25, 2020
Definitely worth the time spent here. Knowing our selves first helps us in knowing our patients and caregivers alike well. Through this course, many topics are touched and reminded the students as well that going back to basic things goes a long way in caring for our patients.
By Ebitimi A i•
Apr 20, 2020
Palliative care is a program put together for the terminally ill and family.
palliative care is structured to aid all, through the end of life. palliative care in my view is a ultimate program everyone should welcome
By diana d•
Jun 9, 2020
Me encantó este curso, aprendí demasiado, sé que me sin duda me hará mejor profesional, me incentivó a seguir estudiando acerca del tema, muchas gracias
By Jair G•
Jul 23, 2019
Un curso muy completo que abarca desde el abordaje gerontológico hasta la importancia del acompañamiento espiritual para nuestros pacientes terminales.
By Jennifer D•
Apr 5, 2020
This course was very informative and enjoyable. The set up was logical and followed topics in a way that made sense. Thank you!
By TANISHA S•
May 11, 2020
it was a very informative course and it helped me better understand how to deal with patients in end-of-life situations.
By CHRISTIAN C V R•
Jan 6, 2020
The way each professional addressed the issue was precise, consistent and complete, thank you very much for your time.
By Denise d O M•
Feb 25, 2020
An amazing course. I have been learned a lot through this journey. Highly recommended!!!
By ANASTASIA Y•
Nov 19, 2018
Great course, well-structured information, a lot of useful tools. Thank you!
By Espedito R d C J•
Jan 26, 2019
Muito boa as definições do Cuidado Paliativo e as tecnicas de Má Notícias.
By Diane L•
Mar 31, 2019
Course was well presented and was informative. I would recommend.
By Iordanis A•
Jan 26, 2019
Brilliant! These teachers can make you feel while learning!
By Jessica F•
Feb 28, 2019
Great informative videos and supplemental reading.
By Luis R H S O•
Jan 12, 2019
Excelente curso me fascino
By Wally Y•
Nov 26, 2019
Thank you for this!
By Cari B•
Mar 6, 2019
Outstanding!
By Kupusamy U•
Jan 31, 2019
excellent