NJ
Apr 21, 2019
I found this course so very useful in gaining information about pain management. Very informative and a pleasure to work my way through the course. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
UM
Oct 29, 2020
This was a good lesson. I learned about opioids and how to use them. The main thing is I learned about nonpharmacological pain management and pain classification.
By Nicola J•
Apr 22, 2019
By Cecilia S O•
Dec 27, 2018
Wonderful course, a lot of information, easy to understand, excellent and enthusiastic presentation! I love it!
By Susan F•
Oct 8, 2019
This was a very complete explanation of pain for those beginning palliative care or interests in palliative care. Types of pain were explained, ways of assessing pain on another person were very helpful and also finding out the different ways to alleviate pain in others as best as possible. I am planning on becoming an End of Life Doula in the future and this specialty series is such a great help to get me started!!! Thank you very much for such an amazing course!
By Jerilynn M•
Jul 6, 2019
I truly enjoyed this course!!! Such a valuable tool when helping patients
during serious illnesses and life-limiting episodes.
I remain grateful & highly favored and blessed for this information!
Thanks!
By Vlasova V•
Nov 10, 2020
This is a beautiful course to learn about pain, how does it work and what we can do when we want to relief pain.
By Jennifer D•
Apr 18, 2020
This course presented a lot of valuable information in an easy to understand and engaging format. Thank you!
By Jair G•
Jun 20, 2019
Muy claro, ameno y me ayudó a comprender cómo el abordaje del dolor puede ser más objetivo y completo.
By Hamsa•
Jan 7, 2020
I am very happy with this course
By Aedrian A•
Jan 23, 2021
This course is useful for professional practitioners, non-professional caregivers and even patients themselves to understand the recommendations and, especially, the limitations of pain management. Importantly, a holistic view of pain, which is more than just the physical, in the palliative care setting is emphasized in this course, recognizing as well the complex nature of this entity. Furthermore, pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic approaches to address pain concerns are acknowledged equally, which would hopefully clarify, especially to patients and their families, the reasons for instances wherein a pharmacologic intervention is seemingly not entertained right away or not maximized by practitioners.
By Galanaki C•
Feb 12, 2022
As a rheumatologist It took me years of clinical practice to understand how to manage chronic pain well and how to communicate well with patients.This course is a good start.
By Uresha M•
Oct 30, 2020
By Sergio A A C•
May 31, 2020
amazing course, with all the fundamentals for healthcare providers and nonprofessional care team that will help understand pain management and it's changes
By Ubbullz•
Oct 12, 2020
Amazing course. Very informative. As a PT, I have learned new ways to deal with patients who are experiencing pain in Palliative Care.
By Dr. P N R•
Jun 12, 2020
I have got more insight into how we help in managing pain in suffering patients. Thank you very much
By Raymund M•
Sep 12, 2020
Very educational and enhances your capacity to become an effective palliative care professional.
By Pallavi B•
Sep 15, 2020
It was truly amazing to learn about pain. Such a well organized course. Thank you.
By Natalia T•
Sep 11, 2020
Great course to equip you with more knowledge in pain assessment and management
By Loreto M B C•
Jul 13, 2020
Un curso muy interesante, muy explicativo, con material complementario fácil.
By Sylvia A•
May 24, 2021
The course was very insightful and engaging and made learning enjoyable!!
By Joanne C•
Jul 10, 2020
Well organized and helpful. Would definitely take another class.
By Liliana R•
Sep 3, 2020
Muy buena fuente de conocimiento para la práctica profesional.
By Elly H B•
Feb 15, 2021
Muchas gracias por todo su esfuerzo y dedicación
By SARAHI C C•
Mar 24, 2021
Excellent. Clear .Lot of practical information.
By Sahla K•
Aug 8, 2020
lucid. effective and organised. Thank you.
By Dr H R•
Sep 18, 2020
It was a best way of learning