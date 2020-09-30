About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is designed for anyone interested in palliative care and contains optional deep dives on key content for clinicians and social workers.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define the scope of palliative care and the roles of primary and specialist teams in comprehensive care for patients and families

  • Explain the components of an interdisciplinary patient treatment plan that includes physical, emotional, social and spiritual care

  • Discuss basic strategies for addressing psychosocial and relationship concerns in the context of serious illness

  • Engage in goals of care and advance care planning discussions with patients and families

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Care
  • Palliative Care
  • Communication
  • Psychosocial Support
  • Goals of Care/ACP
Instructors

Offered by

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction and Overview

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Palliative Care

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Communicating with Patients

2 hours to complete

Psychosocial Distress

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Goals of Care & Advanced Directives

1 hour to complete

Self-Care

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Final Steps

About the Palliative Care Always Specialization

Palliative Care Always

