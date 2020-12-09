Chevron Left
Essentials of Palliative Care by Stanford University

4.5
stars
38 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

This course starts you on your journey of integrating primary palliative care into your daily lives. You will learn what palliative care is, how to communicate with patients, show empathy, and practice difficult conversations. You will learn how to screen for distress and provide psychosocial support. You will learn about goals of care and advance care planning and how to improve your success with having these conversations with patients. Finally, you will explore important cultural considerations and improve your cultural competency on the topics covered. For clinicians, the goal of this course is to help you incorporate primary palliative care into your daily practice or help you know when to seek a specialist. We will help you improve your patient's quality of life and provide self-care tips to help you maintain your own. For patients and caregivers, this course will empower you to talk to your provider and get palliative care, if necessary. Stanford Medicine is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.

By Anonymous A

Dec 9, 2020

Do not take any of the courses! My gosh! The peer review is taking forever and I have to grade 3 people for every course. That will take forever. Make it more measurable and don't put you can finish as fast as you could. Because it is not real. even though we finish early, we have to wait forever. You are doing the peer review so people would get stuck and pay a monthly subscription or encourage other people to join your course. You guys just want to suck money out of people. Horrible! Horrendous!

By Supachat C

Dec 11, 2021

Hardest part in this course is waiting for someone to rate your final assignment. Otherwise very easy course. Especially to whom already do this things.

By Chanithu H

Sep 14, 2021

Amazing course, It really helped me with my skills and I would highly recommend it to anyone. Totally worth the time and effort, and the instructors were very informative and helpful as well.

By Light

Aug 3, 2021

​amazing course for social work thank you

By David A K

Dec 20, 2021

There was a LOT of information provided in this course, but it was well conveyed. The role play of relevant situations added much to the learning. This is a great course for those interested in this field.

By WU Y E

Mar 19, 2022

very good and comprehensive content

By Maria

May 25, 2021

this is a beautiful attempt to bring palliative care into light. although most of us around the world will have fraction of the resources mentioned here however it should not stop us from unfolding and supporting such accordingly regardless where we are.

By Busra D

Jan 10, 2022

Final assignment and final exam were extreme difficult. reviewing and waiting the final assignment result kept soo much time and it was stressful. I do not recommend this course.

By AGUEDA D P

Jun 22, 2021

Este curso introductorio fue muy positivo en el sentido de explicar de manera muy amena y científica que es la Medicina Paliativa y porque debe estar bien estructurada y conformada por varios tipos de profesionales que se especializan en aspectos bien puntuales del l paciente, su enfermedad y la familia.

By Joanne D

Jan 21, 2021

such helpful insight and practicable knowledge

By Fadime L

Nov 23, 2021

Curso maravilhoso.

By Andrea M G

Sep 18, 2021

A​mazing course!

By Pamela L G Q

Mar 28, 2021

Excellent course

By Luz R G A

Dec 13, 2021

It was an excellent course, the material is great and the topics are really interesting, all the teachers are brilliant, the issue is that to get the certificate your colleagues must grade the last asigment and it could take months to do that, besides the score is based on the opinion of the one colleague that review the work, not the teachers; so if you dont have enough points in that asigment or the classmates didn't review the project, you can´t have the certificate.

In my opinion that point have to change to the properly development of this course, thanks a lot.

