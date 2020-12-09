CH
Sep 13, 2021
Amazing course, It really helped me with my skills and I would highly recommend it to anyone. Totally worth the time and effort, and the instructors were very informative and helpful as well.
SC
Dec 10, 2021
Hardest part in this course is waiting for someone to rate your final assignment. Otherwise very easy course. Especially to whom already do this things.
By Anonymous A•
Dec 9, 2020
Do not take any of the courses! My gosh! The peer review is taking forever and I have to grade 3 people for every course. That will take forever. Make it more measurable and don't put you can finish as fast as you could. Because it is not real. even though we finish early, we have to wait forever. You are doing the peer review so people would get stuck and pay a monthly subscription or encourage other people to join your course. You guys just want to suck money out of people. Horrible! Horrendous!
By Supachat C•
Dec 11, 2021
By Chanithu H•
Sep 14, 2021
By Light•
Aug 3, 2021
amazing course for social work thank you
By David A K•
Dec 20, 2021
There was a LOT of information provided in this course, but it was well conveyed. The role play of relevant situations added much to the learning. This is a great course for those interested in this field.
By WU Y E•
Mar 19, 2022
very good and comprehensive content
By Maria•
May 25, 2021
this is a beautiful attempt to bring palliative care into light. although most of us around the world will have fraction of the resources mentioned here however it should not stop us from unfolding and supporting such accordingly regardless where we are.
By Busra D•
Jan 10, 2022
Final assignment and final exam were extreme difficult. reviewing and waiting the final assignment result kept soo much time and it was stressful. I do not recommend this course.
By AGUEDA D P•
Jun 22, 2021
Este curso introductorio fue muy positivo en el sentido de explicar de manera muy amena y científica que es la Medicina Paliativa y porque debe estar bien estructurada y conformada por varios tipos de profesionales que se especializan en aspectos bien puntuales del l paciente, su enfermedad y la familia.
By Joanne D•
Jan 21, 2021
such helpful insight and practicable knowledge
By Fadime L•
Nov 23, 2021
Curso maravilhoso.
By Andrea M G•
Sep 18, 2021
Amazing course!
By Pamela L G Q•
Mar 28, 2021
Excellent course
By Luz R G A•
Dec 13, 2021
It was an excellent course, the material is great and the topics are really interesting, all the teachers are brilliant, the issue is that to get the certificate your colleagues must grade the last asigment and it could take months to do that, besides the score is based on the opinion of the one colleague that review the work, not the teachers; so if you dont have enough points in that asigment or the classmates didn't review the project, you can´t have the certificate.
In my opinion that point have to change to the properly development of this course, thanks a lot.