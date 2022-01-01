- Transition to Hospice
- Palliative Care
- Supportive Care
- Symptom Assessment and Management
- Effective Communication
- Self-Care
- Communication
- Psychosocial Support
- Goals of Care/ACP
- symptom management
- patient-centered care
- Symptom Assessment
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Integrate palliative care into your daily practice. Master complex communication skills and learn tools to screen for palliative needs and offer basic palliative care.
What you will learn
The scope and role of palliative care as part of a patient and family's care plan
Components of a treatment plan for physical, psychosocial, and spiritual care, including screening, assessment and management of patient needs
Effective communication skills for responding to emotion, delivering difficult news, and discussing goals of care
Issues around transitions in care (e.g. survivorship or hospice transition)
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the core courses, learners will develop patient-provider dialogs applying communications skills to discuss goals of care, symptom management, transitions in care and family and caregiver support. In the capstone course, learners will create public materials to expand the general public’s palliative care literacy along with care plans to support families and caregivers of patients with serious illness and practice mock virtual/remote care.
This specialty is for anyone interested in palliative care.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Essentials of Palliative Care
This course starts you on your journey of integrating primary palliative care into your daily lives. You will learn what palliative care is, how to communicate with patients, show empathy, and practice difficult conversations. You will learn how to screen for distress and provide psychosocial support. You will learn about goals of care and advance care planning and how to improve your success with having these conversations with patients. Finally, you will explore important cultural considerations and improve your cultural competency on the topics covered.
Symptom Management in Palliative Care
This course should be taken after the Essentials of Palliative Care course and continues building your primary palliative care skills – communication, psychosocial support and goals of care. You will learn how to screen, assess, and manage both physical and psychological symptoms. You will explore common symptoms such as pain, nausea, fatigue, and distress and learn specific treatments. You will continue to follow Sarah and Tim’s experience and learn cultural competencies critical for optimal symptom management.
Transitions in Care from Survivorship to Hospice
This course should be taken after the Symptom Management course and continues building your primary palliative care skills – communication, psychosocial support, goals of care, and symptom management. You will explore transitions in care such as survivorship and hospice. You will learn how to create a survivorship care plan and how to best support a patient. The course also covers spiritual care and will teach you how to screen for spiritual distress. Finally, you will learn the requirements for hospice care and practice discussions difficult conversations related to end-of-life care.
Supporting Families and Caregivers
This course takes a deep dive into the challenges families and friends of a patient with serious illness face and how you can care for and support them as a provider, social worker or family friend. Supporting Families and Caregivers especially focuses on the children of a patient with serious illness and their caregiver, and teaches you the best way to empower them to get the support they need. By the end of this course, you will be able to provide critical avenues of support for the people who are instrumental to your patients care, wellbeing and quality of life.
Offered by
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
