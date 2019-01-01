Manuela Kogon is a 1989 graduate of the University of Basel Medical School in Switzerland. She did her internship at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, and her residency at the University of Utah School of Medicine. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Psychiatry and has completed a Fellowship at Stanford University in Medical Psychotherapy and Hypnosis. Her areas of work include medical psychotherapy, hypnosis, guided imagery, gestalt therapy and compliance as well as other established medical and psychiatric modalities.