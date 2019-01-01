Dr. Fronk is a Clinical Assistant Professor at Stanford University. He works full time as a palliative medicine and supportive oncology physician at the Stanford Cancer Center. He also serves as medical director for the Cancer Palliative Care program at Stanford Healthcare, overseeing patients and their families in the clinics, community, and hospital. He is very passionate about caring for those affected by cancer, working diligently with his team to ensure patients live longer and live better with concurrent palliative care.