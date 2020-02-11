This course takes a deep dive into the challenges families and friends of a patient with serious illness face and how you can care for and support them as a provider, social worker or family friend. Supporting Families and Caregivers especially focuses on the children of a patient with serious illness and their caregiver, and teaches you the best way to empower them to get the support they need. By the end of this course, you will be able to provide critical avenues of support for the people who are instrumental to your patients care, wellbeing and quality of life.
About this Course
We suggest you take the first four courses in Palliative Care Always before this course but you are not required. This course can be taken alone.
What you will learn
Describe several interventions to help with the emotions and coping of being a family member or caregiver of someone with serious illness.
Conduct a basic screen for appropriate adjustment in children.
Define caregiver burden and how to screen for it.
Skills you will gain
- Caregiver Support
- Palliative Care
- Psychosocial Support
- Child Guidance
Stanford University
The Leland Stanford Junior University, commonly referred to as Stanford University or Stanford, is an American private research university located in Stanford, California on an 8,180-acre (3,310 ha) campus near Palo Alto, California, United States.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction and Overview
Welcome to Supporting Families and Caregiver, the fourth course in the Palliative Care Always specialization. This course takes a deep dive into the challenges families and friends of a patient with serious illness face and how you can care for and support them as a provider, social worker or family friend. Supporting Families and Caregivers focuses especially on the children of a patient with serious illness and their caregiver, and teaches you the best way to empower them to get the support they need. By the end of this course, you will be able to provide critical avenues of support for the people who are instrumental to your patients care, wellbeing and quality of life. This module will provide you with information on the course structure and first steps.
Review of Palliative Care
This module provides a review of the key concepts learned in the courses Essentials of Palliative Care, Symptom Management in Palliative Care and Transitions in Care from Survivorship to Hospice. Check your knowledge with the ungraded quiz in the next section and review the summary videos, if necessary. Also contained in this module are the Sarah case study videos from Essentials of Palliative Care and Symptom Management for those who want review her story.
Child and Family Guidance
Clinicians can support families experiencing cancer by regularly assessing both the child’s adjustment and the parents’ ability and confidence in helping their children cope. Child and family guidance professionals can act as a resource. This module will review basic screening and assessment of child adjustment, and offer practical strategies to help families talk about difficult topics and maintain a sense of normalcy during serious illness.
Supporting the Caregiver
In this module we discuss the caregiver experience in detail, learn how to screen for caregiver distress and provide advice to support caregivers.
About the Palliative Care Always Specialization
Palliative Care Always is a specialization for health care practitioners, patients and caregivers. We’ve designed this specialization to demonstrate how palliative medicine integrates with patient care, and to help you develop primary palliative care skills. Over the next five courses, you will develop skills in symptom management, goals of care and effective communication to improve the quality of life for patients and families suffering with serious illness. Our hope is that you feel increasingly equipped to support the diverse needs of your patients and your own needs.
