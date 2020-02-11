About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Palliative Care Always Specialization
Beginner Level

We suggest you take the first four courses in Palliative Care Always before this course but you are not required. This course can be taken alone.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe several interventions to help with the emotions and coping of being a family member or caregiver of someone with serious illness.

  • Conduct a basic screen for appropriate adjustment in children.

  • Define caregiver burden and how to screen for it.

Skills you will gain

  • Caregiver Support
  • Palliative Care
  • Psychosocial Support
  • Child Guidance
Instructors

Offered by

Stanford University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Course Introduction and Overview

24 minutes to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Review of Palliative Care

3 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 165 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Child and Family Guidance

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Supporting the Caregiver

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Palliative Care Always Specialization

Palliative Care Always

