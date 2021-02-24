Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Supporting Families and Caregivers by Stanford University

3.9
stars
12 ratings
4 reviews

This course takes a deep dive into the challenges families and friends of a patient with serious illness face and how you can care for and support them as a provider, social worker or family friend. Supporting Families and Caregivers especially focuses on the children of a patient with serious illness and their caregiver, and teaches you the best way to empower them to get the support they need. By the end of this course, you will be able to provide critical avenues of support for the people who are instrumental to your patients care, wellbeing and quality of life. Stanford Medicine is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team. Visit the FAQs below for important information regarding 1) Date of original release and Termination or expiration date; 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements; 3) Disclosure of financial relationships for every person in control of activity content....
By Joanne D

Feb 24, 2021

I enjoyed the course , but I am just disappointed that I could not get my submitted work graded on time before my subscription expired, I can not afford to pay again and I have finished and submitted all the work, but grading took too long for me to get my certificate before the expiry date

By Anonymous A

Dec 9, 2020

My gosh! The peer review is taking forever and I have to grade 3 people for every course. That will take forever. Make it more measurable and don't put you can finish as fast as you could. Because it is not real. even though we finish early, we have to wait forever. You are doing the peer review so people would get stuck and pay a monthly subscription or encourage other people to join your course. You guys just want to suck money out of people. Horrible! Horrendous!

By Amelia B

Mar 11, 2021

I’m upset that I’m considered “overdue” in this course because I haven’t reviewed 3 of my peers. How am I supposed to review 3 peers if there are not three peer assignments? And what happened to the peer review I did on Feb. 22nd? It seems to have disappeared! If there are not three peer assignments by the course deadline that should NOT be my problem!

