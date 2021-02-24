By Joanne D•
Feb 24, 2021
I enjoyed the course , but I am just disappointed that I could not get my submitted work graded on time before my subscription expired, I can not afford to pay again and I have finished and submitted all the work, but grading took too long for me to get my certificate before the expiry date
By Anonymous A•
Dec 9, 2020
My gosh! The peer review is taking forever and I have to grade 3 people for every course. That will take forever. Make it more measurable and don't put you can finish as fast as you could. Because it is not real. even though we finish early, we have to wait forever. You are doing the peer review so people would get stuck and pay a monthly subscription or encourage other people to join your course. You guys just want to suck money out of people. Horrible! Horrendous!
By Amelia B•
Mar 11, 2021
I’m upset that I’m considered “overdue” in this course because I haven’t reviewed 3 of my peers. How am I supposed to review 3 peers if there are not three peer assignments? And what happened to the peer review I did on Feb. 22nd? It seems to have disappeared! If there are not three peer assignments by the course deadline that should NOT be my problem!