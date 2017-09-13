Health professionals and students, family caregivers, friends of and affected individuals, and others interested in learning about dementia and quality care will benefit from completing the course. Led by Drs. Nancy Hodgson and Laura Gitlin, participants will acquire foundational knowledge in the care of persons with Alzheimer’s Disease and other neurocognitive disorders.
Johns Hopkins University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
About Dementia
In this module, we introduce learners to dementia. We present a socio-ecological framework for understanding the live experience of dementia and by which this course is organized. We discuss the global impact, pathophysiology, and stages of dementia.
Impact on the Person
In this module, we focus on the impact of dementia for individuals. You will learn about common unmet needs of persons with dementia as well as the impact of core clinical features such as behavioral and psychological symptoms. Also, you will learn ways to support quality of life of a person with dementia.
Caregiving and the Home Environment
In this module, we expand our lens to consider family caregivers’ needs. You will learn the psychosocial impact of caring for a person with dementia and the role of stress. We provide examples of how to reduce stress, use the physical environment to support care tasks and well-being, and examine the potential role of technologies to improve dementia care.
Module 4: Community Level
ln this module, we examine the community level. We discuss how the interprofessional team plays a key role in providing comprehensive dementia care. Also, we examine the concept of dementia-friendly communities and provide some examples from around the world.
Reviews
Great lectures with helpful, timely discussions. Highly recommended even for individuals expecting to care for elderly parents with dementia.
very helpful and knowledgeable lecturers and now i thought there is lots of need to awareness sessions and program for dementia in our community thank you
I truly enjoyed this rewarding experience ,have learned a lot about this illness which would help me a lot in my job.
Very comprehensive lectures and resources provided!
