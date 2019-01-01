Nancy A. Hodgson, PhD, RN, FAAN is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biobehavioral Science and the Anthony Buividas Endowed Term Chair in Gerontology at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Previously she was Associate Professor of Nursing and Associate Director of Implementation Science at the Center for Innovative Care in Aging at Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. Dr. Hodgson is nationally recognized in the areas of palliative care and dementia care for older adults. She has over 25 years of experience in geriatric nursing education and aging research, and a long commitment to designing and testing intervention strategies to improve quality of life for persons living with dementia and their caregivers. Her specific areas of research include dementia caregiving; symptom management; the translation and implementation of evidence into nursing practice; and the training of health care professionals. Dr. Hodgson has received extensive funding from the National Institutes of Health in addition to other federal agencies and national foundations. She is well published in the field of gerontology, nursing, palliative care and dementia caregiving and she is a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing and the Gerontological Society of America.