AA
Sep 14, 2019
A multidimensional look at community support for dementia. With the growing number in dementia, families and communities need to be more focused on including the person with dementia. Good learning.
ZZ
Apr 25, 2019
I felt this course expanded the information I already understand regarding dementia care. I have already implemented several things learned from this course in the memory care unit I lead in a SNF.
By Azam D S•
Nov 7, 2019
This course helps me to broaden my knowledge in dementia care. I do find the explanation is clear, the example given is applicable, and there are many updated aricles you can read... so satisfying.
By Steve D•
Dec 10, 2018
Taking this course has definitely helped enhance my knowledge around people affected by dementia, and as one of New Zealand’s biggest and fastest growing social and health issues that our ageing population are now facing, we need to as a society become more supportive, inclusive and foster an understanding with people living with dementia type illnesses..
By ANKUR S•
Jan 16, 2018
The course is very well prepared and have practical approach. It helped me to enhanced my knowledge and I was able to serve my patients in better ways and with more understanding. Everyone who is serving Dementia patients as Individual, family member or professionals must do this course. I strongly recommend it.
By Renee K•
Feb 25, 2018
I learned a lot from this course, and now feel much better about caring for my grandmother, who has dementia. If you have a loved one with dementia, I suggest you take this course to further educate yourself on dementia and how to create a better environment for your loved one. I definitely recommend it!
By Elizabeth M•
Jul 20, 2020
I really learned so much in this course that will help me towards the care for my mother and also about how the country I live in helps towards improving on Dementia care for so many others.
By María G•
Mar 23, 2021
Es un curso muy completo, trata desde los temas más complejos a nivel clínico como los aspectos sociales de la intervención con personas con dependencia. Así mismo, brinda muchos ejemplos y herramientas complementarias para profundizar sobre ciertos temas. Las lecturas propuestas son muy interesantes y el material desde luego que es de gran ayuda tanto para aquellas personas que se dediquen o se quieran dedicar al cuidado de personas con demencia, como para aquellas que simplemente quieran saber más sobre el tema. ¡Lo recomiendo totalmente!
By Ma. J V•
Sep 21, 2021
The course has truly helped me gain insights on how to manage patients with dementia. It has improved my knowledge about the health condition and its impact to our society. Moreso, it is one of the emerging public health concern because of the increasing number of cases all over the world. The course boost my morale and enabled me to have confidence in dealing with the behavioral symptoms of the patients which can be very challenging.
By Janice E•
Aug 26, 2020
Thank you for the opportunity to learn many things about dementia, it is a whole new experience for me, although only by the internet. The contents you provided were more than enough, although some links can't be accessed. Thank you for the different perspectives that you've shown in this course. Grateful to spend my time here. All the best, stay safe, may this pandemic be better soon!
By chewyenlim•
Dec 10, 2019
I kept failing W3 quiz, after nearly 20x of trying.. will skip this. If there's a certificate do issue, if not it's ok. Apologies for inconvenience caused. Course wise, I've learnt a lot, had deeper understanding on dealing with dementia, I'm grateful for such courses, hope there'll be more. Geriatric courses too. Thank you very much to the lecturers and team.
By Rita D O•
Sep 5, 2017
Excellent course. A course that is relevant, up to date and can benefit individuals with or caring for people with Alzheimer's. Easy to follow. It has been offered more than once and checking in again gives you the opportunity to learn through discussions and updates too. I highly recommend it.
By Grace E W•
Aug 28, 2020
The instructors were awesome, able to cram so much useful information in such a short time span. The videos were outstanding. I've never anticipated taking a quiz so much in my life. I truly enjoyed this class and have recommended the classes to my friends and coworkers.
By Nareswari P S•
Mar 29, 2020
I like this course. It's very refreshing to know about Dementia Care in other countries. The resources are vast and very reliable. I have gained new knowledge and learned some important details that can enhance my own study of careworking in Japan
By Dayna M•
Mar 28, 2018
This course was excellent!
My family member has dementia and doing this course has helped me so much in many ways especially learning about the antipsychotic medications. Thank you so much and I will definitely recommend this course to others!
By Olga B•
Mar 8, 2020
Thank you very much for this course. I've obtained a good understanding of how to work with people with dementia, what is this disease kind of. I like this new for me non-drug approach to this disease and many more helpfull advizes.
By Gerardo R G•
Jul 17, 2017
Updated information, informational videos. A really good class for people wanting to know more about Dementia but also for people with previous knowledge about the disease, I feel that the course has something for everyone.
By Carolyñea L•
Nov 17, 2021
This course was very informative, interesting and very interactive... there were soooo many technical isssues that it took the joy out of the class but overall a thumbs up to the instructors and content
By Anna•
Sep 15, 2019
A multidimensional look at community support for dementia. With the growing number in dementia, families and communities need to be more focused on including the person with dementia. Good learning.
By Zack•
Apr 25, 2019
I felt this course expanded the information I already understand regarding dementia care. I have already implemented several things learned from this course in the memory care unit I lead in a SNF.
By Jennifer L R•
Jul 12, 2020
Easy-to-follow course instructions, informative takeaways, and prompt receipt of testing score feedback as well as the certificate. Looking forward to taking another course soon.
By Nadini R•
Aug 11, 2020
This made me understand how much effort that our society should spend to develop the dementia care. This is a vital course that everybody must follow.
By Maria C F L•
Sep 13, 2020
Great lectures with helpful, timely discussions. Highly recommended even for individuals expecting to care for elderly parents with dementia.
By Ronny A C G•
Dec 28, 2018
Es un curso muy completo, muy en la línea de los plan nacional de demencia, realmente útil, excelente, muy recomendable! Felicitaciones!
By Sylvia C•
Oct 6, 2020
The course provided a comprehensive overview of dementia. I especially the list of readings and resources provided by the presenters.
By Lisa•
Oct 28, 2018
strongly recommend you to have this course, you will get to know how to care a ppl living with dementia , and what is PCC.
By Janet I•
Sep 5, 2020
Learned a lot. Quizzes and assignments seemed appropriate for various levels of learners taking the course.