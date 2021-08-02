By An H T P•
Aug 2, 2021
A course that brings many aspect of the new normal life of cancer survivors. I really appreciate the approaches to help cancer patients of this course. Thank you for the amazing lectures.
By Modupe A•
Nov 29, 2021
Excellent well organized, easy to follow, extremely informative and absolutely much needed course for ALL PCP's. I hope more Primary Care Physicians (PCP) will take this course as a cancer survivor physician myself, I under stand the patients need for more effective communication across specialties and especially with their PCP who can help coordinate the patients care through the maze and for decades after providing needed patient support (believe me that is so lacking especially amongst the specialists treating the patients). Thank you for having the insight to think about this need and going further to develop this course! God Bless as we all work to encourage and support our patients at the primary care level.
By Bhupender K•
May 2, 2022
good to learn
By Katherine C•
Oct 15, 2021
GOOD COURSE
By Ayman A•
Mar 16, 2022
I am poor
By Morziul H•
Apr 15, 2022
good
By Jim T F•
Jan 8, 2022
I have come across good standards and care, support a social worker ( any health professionals) need to provide to the survivors in any institution or cancer research centers in their treatment plan strting from the diagnosis for some different types of cancer .