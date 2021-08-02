Chevron Left
Back to Health After Cancer: Cancer Survivorship for Primary Care

This course presents basic principles of cancer survivorship to primary-care physicians. Developed by a team of experts in caring for cancer survivors, and narrated by a primary-care physician, this course provides practical tips and tools that can be easily integrated into medical practice. You will learn about the complex physical and psychosocial needs and concerns of the growing number of cancer survivors, along with the key role that primary care physicians have in guiding these patients back to health, after cancer. Materials include story-based videos where you will meet four patients with diverse needs in their care after recovery for cancer; printable reference guides for clinical care, communication, and resources; as well as additional optional cases for extended learning. This self-paced course takes approximately 90 minutes to complete. If you are interested in taking this course for CME credit, please visit the course site at Stanford Center for Continuing Medical Education located here: https://stanford.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=0&EID=35509...
By An H T P

Aug 2, 2021

A course that brings many aspect of the new normal life of cancer survivors. I really appreciate the approaches to help cancer patients of this course. Thank you for the amazing lectures.

By Modupe A

Nov 29, 2021

Excellent well organized, easy to follow, extremely informative and absolutely much needed course for ALL PCP's. I hope more Primary Care Physicians (PCP) will take this course as a cancer survivor physician myself, I under stand the patients need for more effective communication across specialties and especially with their PCP who can help coordinate the patients care through the maze and for decades after providing needed patient support (believe me that is so lacking especially amongst the specialists treating the patients). Thank you for having the insight to think about this need and going further to develop this course! God Bless as we all work to encourage and support our patients at the primary care level.

By Bhupender K

May 2, 2022

good to learn

By Katherine C

Oct 15, 2021

GOOD COURSE

By Ayman A

Mar 16, 2022

I​ am poor

By Morziul H

Apr 15, 2022

good

By Jim T F

Jan 8, 2022

​I have come across good standards and care, support a social worker ( any health professionals) need to provide to the survivors in any institution or cancer research centers in their treatment plan strting from the diagnosis for some different types of cancer .

