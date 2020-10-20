Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Inclusive Online Teaching Teach-Out by Johns Hopkins University

4.5
stars
26 ratings
11 reviews

About the Course

In this course, higher education faculty will examine students’ barriers to learning, including unconscious bias, physical impairments, and lack of motivation. Participants will explore and discuss how inclusive pedagogy and Universal Design for Learning (UDL) can help to address those barriers and improve student learning outcomes....

Top reviews

GG

May 31, 2021

Gave new insights in improving online and classroom teaching.

SJ

Nov 8, 2020

Very well summarized videos with lots of information.

Reviews for Inclusive Online Teaching Teach-Out

By Sara A

Oct 20, 2020

I should've been told from the beginning that the course does not provide a certificate.

By Prof. N P

Apr 5, 2022

nice but there is no certificate

By C.S.

Jul 25, 2021

Unable to "complete" this course although I've done 100%.

By Suhashini R

Sep 24, 2021

quite helpful course, was not able to get a CERTIFICATE it says still in progress even though its complete.

By Deborah A L

Oct 27, 2020

Very interesting and timely!

By Delphine S D C M

Mar 16, 2022

This was very helpful.

By cruz a c s

Aug 25, 2020

Muy interesante

By Ayham A

Mar 17, 2022

thank you

By Sandeep P A

Feb 8, 2022

Good

By Linda O

Nov 3, 2020

VERY GOOD COURSE TO LEARN BY TEACHERS

