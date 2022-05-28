本講座のオンライン・セッションは、ナレッジ・セッション、スキル・セッション、ストーリー・セッションの3部構成になっています。ナレッジ・セッションでは、「インタラクティブ」な学びを促す教育のあり方について学びます。またスキル・セッションでは、演劇・表現の観点から、参加者が主体的に学ぶ場を作るための技法を学びます。さらに、ストーリー・セッションでは、各領域で第一線を走る研究者・実践者たちが、「教えること」にいかに向き合い、実践してきたのかを学びます。大学院生や大学教員のみならず、初中等教育の教員、企業の教育担当者の方など「教えること」に携わるすべての方に向けたコンテンツとなっております。
What you will learn
アクティブラーニングの技法やモチベーションの理論、評価方法など「教える」ために基礎的な知識・スキルを身につける
To acquire basic teaching knowledge and skills (e.g. active learning techniques)
学習者が主体的に学べるような授業づくりができるようになる
To be able to design classes where learners can learn proactively
Skills you will gain
- 学習科学 （Learning science）
- 学習者主体の授業（Learner-centered class）
- 構造化アカデミック・ポートフォリオ （Structured academic portfolio）
- アクティブ・ラーニング （Active learning）
- コースデザイン （Course design）
Offered by
The University of Tokyo
The University of Tokyo was established in 1877 as the first national university in Japan. As a leading research university, UTokyo offers courses in essentially all academic disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels and conducts research across the full spectrum of academic activity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1 アクティブ・ラーニングについて知ろう Learning about Active Learning
アクティブ・ラーニングとは何かについて理解を深め、その現状について知ることを目標とします。アクティブ・ラーニングの様々な適用手法について学びながら、その背景や実施状況の特徴、効果、今後の展望について学びます。また、授業での教員の自己紹介の意義について考えます。今週のスキルセッションでは、「肝心なものは目に見えない」というテーマで、今後のスキルセッションについて概観し、ストーリーセッションでは「理系分野のアクティブ・ラーニング」と「ケースメソッドを用いた学習」というテーマでお話を伺います。 You will deepen your understanding of active learning and learn about its current situation. While familiarizing yourself with the various approaches to adopt active learning, you will learn about its background, implementation, effectiveness as well as future prospects. Also, you will reflect on the significance of self-introduction of academic staff. This week’s Skill Session gives you an overview of Skill Sessions in upcoming weeks under the theme of “The Crucial Point Is Invisible.” The Story Sessions for this week are about “Active Learning in Science” and “Case Method in Business Administration.”
Week 2 アクティブ・ラーニングの技法 Active Learning Techniques
「Think-Pair-Share」「ジグソー法」「ポスターツアー」「ピア・インストラクション」という４つのアクティブ・ラーニングの技法の特徴と実施方法について学びます。さらに、グループワークの際に生じうる問題事例や解決法について考えます。今週のスキルセッションのテーマは「空間をつくる」、ストーリーセッションは「学生の議論をうながすには？」と「協調学習、高校の授業をインタラクティブに！」です。 You will learn about the characteristics and implementation of four active learning techniques: “Think-Pair-Share”, “Jigsaw Method”, “Poster Tour” and “Peer Instruction.” Also, you will work on potential problems that may occur during group work in class and on ways to solve these problems. This week’s Skill Session theme is “Creating Space” and Story Session themes for this week are “How to Foster Discussion” and “Collaborative Learning in High School.”
Week 3 学習の科学 The Science of Learning
モチベーションを高める要因の「目標の主観的価値」「予期」「環境」について理解します。また、学生の熟達および教員による支援方法について知り、効果的な練習とフィードバックのデザインの仕方、その際の注意点について学びます。さらに、大きなスキルを分解し、全体的に統合するデザイン方法を演習します。今週のスキルセッションのテーマは「伝わる喋り方」、ストーリーセッションは「栄養学を教える― 一歩一歩学びをつくる」と「学びの転換－プロジェクトからパッションへ」です。 You will learn about the factors that increase motivation, including “subjective value of goals”, “expectancies”, and “environment”. You will also learn about student mastery and how instructors can assist with it. This lecture will introduce how to design effective exercises and feedback, as well as things to keep in mind. By breaking down skills into components, you will practice implementing an overall integrated way of design in teaching. The theme of this week’s Skill Session is “Effective Speaking” and Story Session themes are “Nutrition Physiology Education” and “From Project-based Learning to Passion-based Learning.”
Week 4 90分の授業をデザインしよう Designing a 90-minute Class
クラス・デザインの意義とADDIEモデルの各要素について学びます。90分クラス構成の基本形となるガニエの「9教授事象」を理解します。さらに、クラス・デザインシート作成の意義およびシートの構成について理解します。今週のスキルセッションのテーマは「まずは自分の緊張をほぐす」、ストーリーセッションは「目で見て、耳で聞く英語教育」と「教え方・学び方の日米英比較」です。 You will learn about the purpose of class design and explore the five stages of the ADDIE model. Gagnein’s “Nine Events of Instruction” will be introduced to help you design a 90-minute class. In addition, the purpose of writing a class design sheet and its structure will be explained. The theme of this week’s skill session is “Staying Relaxed”, and Story Session themes are “English Language Education” and “Comparing the U.S. and U.K. Education.”
