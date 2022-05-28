About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • アクティブラーニングの技法やモチベーションの理論、評価方法など「教える」ために基礎的な知識・スキルを身につける

    To acquire basic teaching knowledge and skills (e.g. active learning techniques)

  • 学習者が主体的に学べるような授業づくりができるようになる

    To be able to design classes where learners can learn proactively

Skills you will gain

  • 学習科学 （Learning science）
  • 学習者主体の授業（Learner-centered class）
  • 構造化アカデミック・ポートフォリオ （Structured academic portfolio）
  • アクティブ・ラーニング （Active learning）
  • コースデザイン （Course design）
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1 アクティブ・ラーニングについて知ろう Learning about Active Learning

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 121 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 アクティブ・ラーニングの技法 Active Learning Techniques

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 118 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3 学習の科学 The Science of Learning

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 103 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 90分の授業をデザインしよう Designing a 90-minute Class

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 104 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

