本講座のオンライン・セッションは、ナレッジ・セッション、スキル・セッション、ストーリー・セッションの3部構成になっています。ナレッジ・セッションでは、「インタラクティブ」な学びを促す教育のあり方について学びます。またスキル・セッションでは、演劇・表現の観点から、参加者が主体的に学ぶ場を作るための技法を学びます。さらに、ストーリー・セッションでは、各領域で第一線を走る研究者・実践者たちが、「教えること」にいかに向き合い、実践してきたのかを学びます。大学院生や大学教員のみならず、初中等教育の教員、企業の教育担当者の方など「教えること」に携わるすべての方に向けたコンテンツとなっております。
詳しいコースの内容は以下の動画をご覧ください。
https://www.coursera.org/lecture/interactive-teaching/jiang-zuo-nogai-yao-toshou-jiang-fang-fa-course-outline-learners-guide-eUoJ2
This course consists of three parts: Knowledge sessions, Skill sessions, and Story sessions. In Knowledge sessions, you can learn how to use pedagogical knowledge to promote students’ interactive learning. In Skill sessions, you can learn techniques for creating an environment for active learning from a theatrical and expressive perspective. In Story sessions, leading researchers and practitioners in their respective fields will share their teaching practices and experiences. This course is intended not only for graduate students and university teachers, but also for primary and secondary teachers and people in human resource development departments of companies. This course provides a meaningful opportunity for all the people engaged in “teaching.”
For more information about the course, please see the following video "Course Outline & Learner's Guide".
https://www.coursera.org/lecture/interactive-teaching/jiang-zuo-nogai-yao-toshou-jiang-fang-fa-course-outline-learners-guide-eUoJ2...
If you want to learn A LOT, then this course is for you. It covers so much! And it's all useful. I teach elementary school but still found plenty of useful ideas. The English resources are perfect, the videos are helpful, the assignments reinforce what was taught. I've taken grad level education cources and this is AT LEAST on par with them, in some ways (the amount of info covered, abilty to review, ability to go at your own pace) it's even better. This is coming from a teacher seasoned by 15 years of teaching and a masters in education: highly recomended! As expected of The Universty of Tokyo!