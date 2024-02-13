Google Cloud
Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence - 日本語版
Innovating with Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
What you'll learn

  • AI と ML の主なコンセプトを学習する。

  • ML がどのようにしてビジネスに価値をもたらすかを説明する。

  • Google Cloud における AI と ML のプロダクトとサービスを検証する。

Assessments

2 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

ここでは、コースの目標と各セクションのプレビューをご紹介します。

1 video

AI と ML はビジネスに多くのメリットをもたらす可能性を秘めていますが、実際に使い始める前に、AI と ML の基礎を理解することが重要です。このセクションでは、AI と ML に関する数多くの基本的コンセプトをについて説明します。

6 videos1 quiz

このセクションでは、Google Cloud で ML モデルを構築する 4 つの選択肢（BigQuery ML、事前構築済みの API、AutoML、カスタム トレーニング）について学習します。

8 videos1 quiz

コースの最後に、各セクションの要点のまとめと学習を続けるステップを説明します。

1 video

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

