- Demand
- Average
- Finance
- Leadership And Management
- Cloud Computing Security
- Security Modes
- Privacy
- Cloud Computing
Google Cloud Digital Leader Training 日本語版 Specialization
クラウドとデジタル トランスフォーメーションで基礎的なリテラシーを獲得する. クラウドの信頼性を高め、技術的なクラウドの役割を担っている同僚と意見交換をし、情報に基づいたクラウド関連のビジネス上の意思決定に貢献できるようにします。
Offered By
What you will learn
クラウドに関する基本的な用語を復習する。
デジタル トランスフォーメーションをサポートする Google Cloud のプロダクトとソリューションを確認する。
クラウド テクノロジーとデータを活用して組織内のイノベーションを促進する方法を理解する。
インフラストラクチャとアプリケーションのモダナイゼーションに役立つ主要な変更パターンと Google Cloud プロダクトを確認する。
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
受講者は、実践および各モジュールや各コースの最後にある採点評価付きの問題に取り組むことにより、コースを通じて得られた知識を検証することができます。実践や評価は、学習成果を検証および実証するために使用されます。
この専門分野は職務にとらわれません。クラウド テクノロジーとデータの学習に関心のある個人またはチームは、このトレーニングを受けることができます。
このトレーニングは、次の分野の知識を構築します。
- 一般的なクラウドの知識
- 一般的な Google Cloud の知識
- Google Cloud の製品とサービス
- デジタル リーダー トレーニング
クラウド、データ、Google Cloud テクノロジーを活用したデジタル トランスフォーメーションについて理解を深めたいと考えている、組織のビジネス プロフェッショナルやチーム。
クラウド、データ、Google Cloud テクノロジーを活用したデジタル トランスフォーメーションについて理解を深めたいと考えている、組織のビジネス プロフェッショナルやチーム。
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Digital Transformation with Google Cloud 日本語版
クラウド テクノロジーとデータ サイエンスの概要と、それらが自分、チーム、会社にどのように役立つかを学びます。
Innovating with Data and Google Cloud 日本語版
"クラウド テクノロジー単体では、企業に真の価値の一部しかもたらすことができません。大量のデータを組み合わせることで、価値を最大限に引き出し、顧客に新たな体験を提供できるようになります。
Infrastructure and Application Modernization with Google Cloud 日本語版
多くの従来型企業はレガシー システムやレガシー アプリケーションを使用しているため、最新の顧客の期待に応えるために必要な規模とスピードを達成するのに苦労している場合が多々あります。ビジネス リーダーと IT 意思決定者は、レガシー システムを保守するか、それとも革新的な新製品やサービスに投資するかを絶えず選択する必要があります。
Understanding Google Cloud Security and Operations 日本語版
このコースでは、クラウドにおけるコスト管理、セキュリティ、運用について確認します。まず、企業がクラウド プロバイダから IT サービスを購入することで、独自のインフラストラクチャをすべて無くすか、一部だけ維持するかをどのように選択できるかを説明します。次に、データ セキュリティに対する責任がクラウド プロバイダと企業の間でどのように共有されるかについて説明し、Google Cloud に組み込まれている多層防御のセキュリティを見ていきます。最後に、IT チームとビジネス リーダーがクラウドでの IT リソース管理をどのように再考する必要があるか、そして Google Cloud リソース モニタリング ツールがクラウド環境の管理と可視性を維持するのにどのように役立つかを取り上げます。
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.