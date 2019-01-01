Profile

Paul Huckett

Assistant Dean, Learning Design & Innovation

    Bio

    Paul Huckett is the assistant dean of learning design and innovation and lecturer with The Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. As assistant dean, Paul provides strategic vision in teaching, learning, and technology for all levels of education and forms of modalities across the school. He leads curriculum development for new and existing programs. Additionally, Paul oversees the Center for Learning Design (CLD) team by creating processes and systems to support faculty in creating or recreating courses. As a lecturer, Paul teaches 595.665.81 Strategic Communications in Technical Organizations (Fall 2020) as an online course. Paul's passion lies in creating rich and engaging learning experiences in online environments. He has multiple publications relating to this, including Huckett, P., & Utara, C. (2020). Improving Student Outcomes and Experiences with Exceptional Instructional Design; Reese Jr, M. J., Falk, M., Zelinski, J., More, S., Darvish, A., Sekyonda, A., Brusini, A.,…Huckett, P. (2019). Rethinking the Gateway Computing Curriculum Across Engineer-ing Disciplines; Magruder, O. & Huckett, P. (2018, May). Interactions in Online Synchronous Discussion Boards. IRB #00006677. Report submitted to various units across The Johns Hopkins University, including Online Education Roundtable

    Courses

    Inclusive Online Teaching Teach-Out

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder