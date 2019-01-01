Paul Huckett is the assistant dean of learning design and innovation and lecturer with The Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering. As assistant dean, Paul provides strategic vision in teaching, learning, and technology for all levels of education and forms of modalities across the school. He leads curriculum development for new and existing programs. Additionally, Paul oversees the Center for Learning Design (CLD) team by creating processes and systems to support faculty in creating or recreating courses. As a lecturer, Paul teaches 595.665.81 Strategic Communications in Technical Organizations (Fall 2020) as an online course. Paul's passion lies in creating rich and engaging learning experiences in online environments. He has multiple publications relating to this, including Huckett, P., & Utara, C. (2020). Improving Student Outcomes and Experiences with Exceptional Instructional Design; Reese Jr, M. J., Falk, M., Zelinski, J., More, S., Darvish, A., Sekyonda, A., Brusini, A.,…Huckett, P. (2019). Rethinking the Gateway Computing Curriculum Across Engineer-ing Disciplines; Magruder, O. & Huckett, P. (2018, May). Interactions in Online Synchronous Discussion Boards. IRB #00006677. Report submitted to various units across The Johns Hopkins University, including Online Education Roundtable