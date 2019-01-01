Brian Klaas is the senior technology officer at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health's Center for Teaching and Learning, and an instructor in the School’s R3 Center for Innovation in Science Education. Brian teaches graduate-level courses on communications design as well as "Introduction to Online Learning," a requirement for all students at the School. He also leads faculty training and development courses. Brian has been deeply involved in the development of the University's resources on and policy about IT accessibility, and leads the Hopkins Universal Design for Learning initiative. Brian has presented on techniques for successful online learning delivery and UDL programs at conferences throughout the country, including Educause, OLC, UBTech, TechEd, Syllabus, and CUE. Prior to his work at Hopkins, Brian spent a decade running a professional theater company in Baltimore and traveled the country working at regional theaters including the Seattle Repertory Theater.