DN
Apr 24, 2020
After taking this course I now understand accessibility and I am able to apply this new found knowledge to the courses I build to create a more inclusive online educational experience for students.
DH
Apr 8, 2021
This course showed me many areas that I could improve my teaching experience. Something as simple as adding captions can make or break students ability to retain the information.
By Linda H•
Apr 15, 2019
The design plan for this course progressed along a logical pathway for understanding. Including scenario-based assignments was a strength of the course.
By Samuel N M•
Feb 24, 2019
Very useful. Practical. I can confidently recommend this for anyone interested in inclusive educaiton
By Adria B•
Jun 10, 2019
The information in this course was extremely useful, and the course itself was constructed in a thoughtful, engaging way. I struggled with the peer review process required to "complete" each module: there was never anything to review until Monday night or Tuesday night, with a deadline to review for Wednesday. It was difficult to balance the peer review requirement in such a small timeframe when I was also juggling a full time job *and* teaching in the evenings. I wish they would revise this portion of the course to make it more accessible. Otherwise, I definitely learned A LOT and benefited tremendously from this course. Thank you!
By Ryan C•
Jan 6, 2020
Great source of information and resources for checking and working with accessibility! It's disappointing that the Microsoft tools don't all function the same on Macs as they do on PCs (some functions were not enabled for Word on Macs, which made assessing others' work difficult at times when there were no immediate alternatives for people using a Mac that didn't have some form of windows or access to a remote desktop running windows). Other than that it was great!
By Madlen O•
Jan 9, 2020
Good content but seems dated. It's mentioned several times to "avoid using a Mac to create or check accessible content" which isn't very helpful to us Mac only users. Office 365 does have accessibility features and checker, so it seems a shame to not include those Mac users or keep the course up to date. Can't find any information on the course publish date but as they are referring to office 2013 it would suggest that it is several years behind.
By Erika G•
Nov 21, 2019
The concepts are interesting, and I learned a lot about making online materials accessible. Having the option to download the videos is great in case we want to revisit them for future reference. I really liked the interactive transcript feature displayed on the course, I believe it models best practices! I would suggest to update the videos so they have a more contemporary look. Also, I would suggest to have accessibility experts evaluating our assignments--relying solely on other classmates takes away from the credibility of the course and does not allow for us to really know if our suggestions were truly pertinent. Moreover, the instructions should reflect the evaluation criteria. I would complete an assignment and then, when correcting another one, i would realize that the instructions did not fully correspond to the criteria. For instance, when captioning a video the duration time was not specified in the instructions, but the criteria said it had to be at least 2 minutes.
By Nazari J A•
Mar 21, 2019
With thanks to my Trainers and to the University of Colorado Boulder’s team whom provides this important basic Education. This course is and essential even for Non-Disabled People.
thank you Trainers
thank you University of Colorado Boulder
By Joy H•
May 5, 2020
I would give this course 5 starts for the knowledge presented, but the need to wait weeks to finish the course because I was waiting to review peers was painful. This needs to be corrected. I was done with all assignments and videos and had to check back daily to see if I could complete the course due to the peer grading requirement.
By Teresa M•
Apr 23, 2019
This course was a complete surprise. I learned so much more than I expected about creating an inclusive course. The videos and included transcripts were excellent examples of course materials that were inclusive. I have already recommended this course to three people.
By France B•
Sep 3, 2018
Great course! It really gives you the basics of inclusive design. Now I know where to look when I need more information. It is a great way to start if you are interested in accessibility issues. It gives you an idea on how much needs to be done.
By Luciana H Y d S•
Feb 11, 2021
This course shares very important knowledge and offers practical exercises according to the content in each module. It is, however, dependent on peer reviewing, and this is particularly complicated when the classes doesn't have many students.
By Davmarius N•
Apr 25, 2020
By Margaret P•
Mar 28, 2021
A great introduction to accessibility in online learning. Not just theory but practical instructions for using many readily available tools.
By Yelani R F•
Jun 19, 2019
Very informative and well designed!
By Skye B•
Jun 22, 2020
I felt that this course taught me the basic skills to accessible online material. I would have given it 5 starts however the requirements for the assignments did not mirror the expectations on the peer reviews. If these were both in line it would definitely be a 5.
By Jennifer L•
Jul 8, 2019
Very informative and the design makes it possible to complete while working full-time. Thank you!
By Francesca B•
Nov 9, 2021
I loved this course. So many things I did not know about inclusive design and so many ideas for my next language curricula. My only suggestion for improvement would be to speed-up grading. Particpants need to grade other students in order to move forward with the course but often it takes time to find available submissions. Thanks for everything!
By Paula N H•
Nov 11, 2021
The assignments really pushed you to put theory into practice with dicmuents you have to create. I felt challenged and also enjoyed the class. One feedback: have an option to dispute a negative peer-review if you believe it is unfair. Overall though, I appreciated peers feedbacks.
By Charles M•
Jun 20, 2020
Thank you to the Trainers from the University of Colorado Boulder’s for a wonderful course. I do have a better understanding of the importance of accessibility. I design my own courses and with this knowledge I have had to change most of my material to make it more accessible.
By Janet R P•
Jun 19, 2020
I think that the course addressed accessibility in educational courses quite well. All the assignments were well described and certainly helped me think practically about different scenarios as a trainer.
By David H•
Apr 9, 2021
By Deemi O•
Jul 6, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, it really helped me look for ways I could make my work more accesible to others.
By jovelyn a•
Oct 30, 2021
This is course is worth finishing. The topics are helpful especially that we are in new setup in learning.
By Isis Y C C•
Nov 8, 2021
This was an outstanding course! thanks you very much for all the new knowledge about inclusive design!
By RIZAVILLALYN V S•
Oct 24, 2020
I have learned a lot from the course I enrolled and i am looking forward for my next course.