Lewis is Professor of Computer Science and Fellow of the Institute of Cognitive Science, at the University of Colorado, Boulder. Lewis has served previously as Scientist in Residence for the Coleman Institute for Cognitive Disabilities, as Fellow of the Hanse-Wissenschaftskolleg (Delmenhorst, Germany) and as technology advisor to the director of the National Institute for Disability and Rehabilitation Research, US Department of Education. He has been honored by appointment to the ACM SIGCHI Academy, by the SIGCHI Social Impact Award, and by the Strache Leadership Award (CSUN Assistive Technology Conference).