Profile

Emily Moore

Director of Research and Accessibility, PhET Interactive Simulations

Bio

Emily Moore is the Director of Research and Accessibility for the PhET Interactive Simulations project at the University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Moore conducts research on simulation design, student simulation use, and student learning with simulations. She also leads research and development efforts to increase the accessibility of PhET simulations. Her work in accessibility includes advancing the design and implementation of multimodal simulations, with modalities including alternative input, auditory description, and sonification to support access to PhET simulations for students with visual or mobility impairments. This has resulted in the publication of PhET’s first simulations accessible to blind students. Dr. Moore has authored 30 journal articles, book chapters, and conference proceedings in the areas of science education, educational technology, and accessibility. She has also directed teacher professional development videos, and co-designed numerous classroom activities with K-12 teachers and higher education faculty – available for use through the PhET website.

Courses

Basics of Inclusive Design for Online Education

Sound and Sonification Design for Interactive Learning Tools

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder