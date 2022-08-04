About this Course

Interest in making interactive learning resources accessible to learners with BVI (blind or visual impairment).

Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define what description is, the multiple forms of media that are described, and what auditory display is.

  • Illustrate an understanding of the non-visual experience for web-based interactives.

  • Recognize, examine and evaluate how State and Responsive Descriptions come together to tell an interactive story.

Skills you will gain

  • Inclusive Design
  • Description Design for Interactive Resources
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
  • Interactive Design
  • User-Centered Design
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Introduction to Description Design

9 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 86 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

State Descriptions: An Overview and Design Patterns for Static States

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min), 10 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

State Descriptions Continued: Design Patterns for Dynamic States and Description Design Iteration

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 94 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Responsive Descriptions

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 54 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

