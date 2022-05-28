Designing sound representations of information can be a complex, but necessary part of engaging students and making material accessible to a larger group of learners. While advances in these tools (e.g., interactive simulations) have made many freely available to millions of STEM students and classrooms around the world, their reliance on visual-only representations makes it difficult for diverse groups of students to access the content. In this course we will introduce you to sound and sound design, to help you successfully integrate enjoyable and effective sounds into interactive learning tools.
Sound and Sonification Design for Interactive Learning ToolsGeorgia Institute of Technology
What you will learn
Understand how to identify which concepts could be associated with or represented through sounds in interactive learning tools
Learn how to brainstorm sound designs for interactive learning tools
Learn how to evaluate sound designs for interactive learning tools
Learn best practices for sound design for interactive learning tools
Georgia Institute of Technology
The Georgia Institute of Technology is one of the nation's top research universities, distinguished by its commitment to improving the human condition through advanced science and technology.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Sound
What sounds do we hear every day? What sounds do we hear when we use technology? And, how do we rely on them to inform our decisions throughout the day? We’ll cover categories of sound types and terminology.
Sound Design
Module 2 introduces specific mappings and sound characteristics that we can rely on to convey information. We’ll introduce terminology for simple mappings like pitch, timbre, reverberation, and many more. Then we’ll move on to more complex audio mappings, and design considerations for layering sounds in interactive learning tools.
Evaluation
For sound designs, it’s important to understand how your users are interpreting and thinking about the mappings. This module will cover the measurements and question types to consider for evaluation, the different types of evaluations, and how to analyze the data generated in the process. Then, we’ll discuss how to make changes to a sound design using what we learned from evaluations.
Prototyping
Module 4 will introduce different prototyping and design methods for making sounds. We’ll go through a variety of tools that you can use to make sounds, and where to find other sounds you might want to use. We’ll introduce some programmatic ways of creating sounds and discuss how to embed the sounds into prototypes.
