About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how to identify which concepts could be associated with or represented through sounds in interactive learning tools

  • Learn how to brainstorm sound designs for interactive learning tools

  • Learn how to evaluate sound designs for interactive learning tools

  • Learn best practices for sound design for interactive learning tools

Instructors

Offered by

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Sound

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Sound Design

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Evaluation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Prototyping

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

