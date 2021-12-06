About this Course

11,979 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
Beginner Level

This course has been designed for anyone working in online education

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Infographics
  • Design-thinking
  • Podcast
  • Video Production
  • Multimedia
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
Beginner Level

This course has been designed for anyone working in online education

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The principles of good online learning design

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Designing infographic multimodal text types

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Designing audio multimodal text types

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 68 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Designing video multimodal text types

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATE VIDEO, AUDIO AND INFOGRAPHICS FOR ONLINE LEARNING

View all reviews

About the Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization

Online Learning Design for Educators

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder