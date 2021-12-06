Multimodal texts make learning interesting. Video, podcasts and infographics not only have the capability to excite and engage, but to reach a broader demography of learners who don’t thrive on verbal language knowledge acquisition and exchange alone. Multimodal texts provide a variety of ways in which to communicate and provide information to learners, as well as meet the needs of different learners’ preferences.
This course has been designed for anyone working in online education
- Infographics
- Design-thinking
- Podcast
- Video Production
- Multimedia
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The principles of good online learning design
Welcome to week 1! It is important to consider some design parameters before you start to create your own multimodal learning objects. This week, we’ll explore four key principle that will inform the design of the learning sequence in which your learning objects will sit. They are; time, space, purpose and the online instructor's role. We'll also explore the 'rapid-design process' and provide you with some tools and techniques for the weeks of multimodal learning object creation ahead. Get ready to design and create you very own multimodal text types!
Designing infographic multimodal text types
Welcome to week 2! This week you will be given the opportunity to design and build your own infographic. Infographics can add real value to an online course when designed, developed and implemented well. As you will discover this week, there are many advantages of incorporating infographics into your own online course. We'd argue that infographics work best if they are paired with a 'friend'. What do we mean by this? Continue on to learn more!
Designing audio multimodal text types
Welcome to Week 3! Audio resources and educational podcasts are growing in popularity. Do you listen to podcasts or e-books? This week we dive into audio text type creation. Creating your own podcast can be fun and simple. This week you will have the chance to listen to some experienced podcasters who have created their own podcasts specifically for their learners.
Designing video multimodal text types
Welcome to week 4! Visual storytelling can help make complex stories easier to understand and, as a result, deliver a more impactful message. That is the power of video, as you will discover this week when you create your own video. Creating a powerful instructional video learning resource is a time consuming and intensive process. This week we'll share some tips and tricks with you that will save you time and energy when you make your own instructional videos. Lights! Camera! Action!
About the Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
This specialization is for educators seeking to improve and expand their repertoire of online teaching skills related to the design, development and delivery of effective and engaging online courses and lessons for school age and adult learners.
