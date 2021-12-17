By Jason L•
Dec 17, 2021
With the way the course is set up, there is a lectures that go over some pretty general themes on the topic. Then there are links to outside sources and links that go into more detail. Some of these links are good, but there's a lot to go through and some hoops to jump through to access them. Then there's some discussion amongst educators on the subject. There's some good content, but I would have liked to have seen more stuff in the lessons themselves that can help me improve my own lessons. I wanted to first hand content to have more depth and not to have to search through third party sources and links to get specific stuff. The lectures and discussions were too general.
By Brittany S•
Dec 7, 2021
I learned more in one lesson of this class than a 7 week university class of a similar nature. Thanks.
By Mahmoud M A Z•
May 14, 2022
جزاكم الله خيراً
By ELMER P M P•
Sep 24, 2021
thank you
By Lorraine B•
Jan 4, 2022
Great course! I actually think this course could have more graded practice items.
By Maria D C•
Sep 17, 2021
The content of the course is very interesting. The structure of the course is also good, however the podcast of week 5 did not mix well into the rest of the course. I think the absence of someone that will give you feedback on the practice exercises makes people (at least me) less keen of undertaking them. Overall good but large room for improvement.