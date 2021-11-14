About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
Beginner Level

This course has been designed for anyone working in online education

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Video Conferencing
  • Virtual Class
  • Lesson Plan
  • Zoom
  • Web Conferencing
Instructors

Offered by

Macquarie University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Essential Zoom settings and controls for educators

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 79 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Prepare your virtual classroom on Zoom

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Zoom tools for learner engagement

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Creating engaging and interactive online lessons

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ONLINE TEACHING: USING ZOOM TO CONNECT WITH LEARNERS

About the Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization

Online Learning Design for Educators

Frequently Asked Questions

