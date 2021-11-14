Using cloud-based video conferencing platforms such as Zoom has become, for many people, a part of everyday life. This is particularly true for learners of all ages who are now spending more time online connecting with their peers or studying remotely. To ensure a successful learning experience for our online learners, educators and teachers need to feel confident designing and delivering a live Zoom class.
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Essential Zoom settings and controls for educators
Welcome to Week 1! This week we will explore how Zoom can be used to create a virtual or online classroom environment. We will take time to familarise ourselves with Zoom, the license or plans that are available, and the resources that can be accessed via the Zoom resource centre. We will then focus our attention on learning more about the appropriate Zoom controls, settings and preferences for an educational context.
Prepare your virtual classroom on Zoom
Welcome to Week 2! This week we will focus on creating a safe and supportive space for learners, and will explore privacy, security and accessibility in more detail. We will investigate Zoom's settings in an applied educational context, which will help you to confidently set up your virtual class so it is appropriate for your cohort of learners.
Zoom tools for learner engagement
Welcome to Week 3! Understanding what Zoom fatigue is can help you as an educator design virtual lessons that will prevent this feeling for you and your learners. This week we will explore techniques to assist with this and introduce the four main Zoom functionalities to increase learner interaction and lessen Zoom fatigue.
Creating engaging and interactive online lessons
Welcome to Week 4! This week we will continue to build your technical confidence and skills by diving deeper into Zoom tools that can facilitate learner engagement (as polls, chat, reactions, whiteboard, screen sharing) and learner collaboration (breakout rooms). Using these Zoom tools can assist you, the educator, in reducing the perceived distance between you and your learners and ensuring they are engaged and connected to their learning.
About the Online Learning Design for Educators Specialization
This specialization is for educators seeking to improve and expand their repertoire of online teaching skills related to the design, development and delivery of effective and engaging online courses and lessons for school age and adult learners.
