Launch your first online meeting with ZOOM
You will learn how to create a ZOOM account and connect to online meetings on the platform.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will learn how to use the ZOOM platform to establish online meetings for personal or professional purposes. This Guided Project is an introduction to ZOOM and is designed for people who want access to an easy-to-use, free, and powerful tool to connect virtually but privately with people anywhere in the world. ZOOM offers secure access to create, manage or join telephone or video meetings with as many participants as you wish. In addition, ZOOM offers extensive features to animate your meetings, personalize them or make them more interactive. It is also a simple and free platform, accessible by computer, tablet or telephone, which is used by thousands of users around the world. After completing this project, you will be able to access the platform, select and modify the main features offered and create your own virtual meeting. This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Learners must have access to the internet, a microphone and a camera and a need to conduct online meetings.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Open a ZOOM account
Discover the features offered by ZOOM to personalize your account
Explore the tools offered by ZOOM to personalize meetings
Manage a ZOOM account as administrator
Start, join or schedule a first meeting on ZOOM
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
