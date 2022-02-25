Profile

Delphine Sangotokun

    Hello. My name is Delphine and I am a Public Health Specialist. I also have a Ph.D. in Biology. I have been working in the research field for more than 10 years and I am now working as a Public Health consultant. I speak English, French and Spanish and love to travel around the world. I also did a lot of tutoring and teaching over the years, for children and professionals, about sciences, French and English. I hope to be able to share with you my passions. Bonjour. Je m'appelle Delphine et je suis spécialiste en santé publique. J'ai aussi un doctorat en Biologie. J'ai travaillé dans le domaine de la recherche depuis plus de 10 ans et je travaille maintenant comme consultant en santé publique. Je parle anglais, français et espagnol et j'adore voyager à travers le monde. J'ai aussi fait beaucoup de tutorat et d'enseignement au fil des ans, pour les enfants et les professionnels, pour les sciences, le français et l'anglais. J'espère pouvoir partager avec vous mes passions. Delphine

    Create a fundraising page on KissKissBankBank

    Develop a free website with WordPress

    Build a free website with WordPress

    Créer une page de collecte de fonds sur KissKissBankBank

    Create a fundraising page on Chuffed

    Getting started with ImageJ

    Développe un site Internet gratuit avec WordPress

    Launch your first online meeting with ZOOM

    Créer une page de collecte de fonds sur Chuffed

    Créer un site Web gratuit avec WordPress

    Commencer votre première réunion en ligne avec ZOOM

    Débuter avec ImageJ

