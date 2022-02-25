Hello. My name is Delphine and I am a Public Health Specialist. I also have a Ph.D. in Biology. I have been working in the research field for more than 10 years and I am now working as a Public Health consultant. I speak English, French and Spanish and love to travel around the world. I also did a lot of tutoring and teaching over the years, for children and professionals, about sciences, French and English. I hope to be able to share with you my passions. Bonjour. Je m'appelle Delphine et je suis spécialiste en santé publique. J'ai aussi un doctorat en Biologie. J'ai travaillé dans le domaine de la recherche depuis plus de 10 ans et je travaille maintenant comme consultant en santé publique. Je parle anglais, français et espagnol et j'adore voyager à travers le monde. J'ai aussi fait beaucoup de tutorat et d'enseignement au fil des ans, pour les enfants et les professionnels, pour les sciences, le français et l'anglais. J'espère pouvoir partager avec vous mes passions. Delphine