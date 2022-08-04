About this Course

15,935 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe Google Meet.

  • Describe the options for creating, starting and joining a Google Meet video conference.

  • Describe the collaboration features in Google Meet.

  • Describe the host management features in Google Meet.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 2 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
3 minutes to complete

Introduction to Google Meet

3 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
1 hour to complete

Using Google Meet

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Collaborate in Google Meet

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Host Management in Google Meet

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization

Getting started with Google Workspace

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder