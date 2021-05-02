About this Course

Course 3 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use, manage, organize and share folders and files using My Drive.

  • Create, manage, and share folders and files in a Google shared drive.

  • Search and navigate using Google Drive.

  • Apply templates to work across Google Workspace applications.

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
17 minutes to complete

Introduction to Google Drive

17 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Share with Google Drive

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

My Drive

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
23 minutes to complete

Shared drives

23 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
17 minutes to complete

Templates

17 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Google Drive tools and options

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min)
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GOOGLE DRIVE

About the Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization

Getting started with Google Workspace

Frequently Asked Questions

