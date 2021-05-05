About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create, style, format and organize documents using Google Docs.

  • Share and collaborate securely using Google Docs.

  • Manage versions, comments, and ownership in Google Docs.

  • Describe the tools and options available in Google Docs.

Course 4 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
7 minutes to complete

Introduction to Google Docs

7 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min)
30 minutes to complete

Compose a Google Doc

30 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Enhance your Google Docs

21 minutes to complete
5 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Share your Google Docs

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Collaborate with Google Docs

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
6 minutes to complete

Google Docs tools

6 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization

Getting started with Google Workspace

