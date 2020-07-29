Introduction to Google Docs
1,533 ratings
24,560 already enrolled
Create a Header and Footer in a Google Doc
Format text and Add Sub headers to a Document
Create a Table and Graphs in a Google Doc
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project, you will use Google Docs to create a document. You will be able to format text by creating paragraph form and setting line spacing. You will also learn how to create headers and footers along with sub headers. Tables and charts will be used within the document. You will learn a couple of methods for inserting charts that automatically update within the document. A review of how to share the document and protect the document while sharing will also be covered in the project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
This course is for someone who is new to Google Docs and wants to learn the basics of the application.
Graphs
Document Formatting
Google Docs
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a New Google Doc
Create a Header and a Footer
Configure a Document for Paragraph Format
Design a Table
Create a Chart
Format and Share a Document
by MTAug 8, 2020
Very useful. Even though I've been using it for awhile, I still learned some tricks to make it easier for me.
by CROct 2, 2021
Thank you so much Coursera for this free online course. This help me and lot. The discussion was clear and direct. Its visually appealing.
by ASJul 29, 2020
An excellent introduction to basic uses for Google Docs. The instruction is clear and seeing someone make the same project on the same screen makes it very easy to follow.
by MJan 31, 2021
clear instructor voice. able to rewind for information, instructions at own pace. instruction format great for beginners
