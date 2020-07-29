Introduction to Google Docs

In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Create a Header and Footer in a Google Doc

Format text and Add Sub headers to a Document

Create a Table and Graphs in a Google Doc

Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview

1 week of study, 2 hours
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project, you will use Google Docs to create a document. You will be able to format text by creating paragraph form and setting line spacing. You will also learn how to create headers and footers along with sub headers. Tables and charts will be used within the document. You will learn a couple of methods for inserting charts that automatically update within the document. A review of how to share the document and protect the document while sharing will also be covered in the project. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.

Requirements

This course is for someone who is new to Google Docs and wants to learn the basics of the application.

Skills you will develop

  • Graphs

  • Document Formatting

  • Google Docs

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create a New Google Doc

  2. Create a Header and a Footer

  3. Configure a Document for Paragraph Format

  4. Design a Table

  5. Create a Chart

  6. Format and Share a Document

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

