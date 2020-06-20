AS
Jul 29, 2020
An excellent introduction to basic uses for Google Docs. The instruction is clear and seeing someone make the same project on the same screen makes it very easy to follow.
BM
Jun 8, 2020
This is the best course for beginners in Google Docs. This course can also help with a few tips for people who are already using Google Documentations.
By Cherry I T•
Jun 20, 2020
Google docs , is very effective tool for sharing documents and collaborations with the students and co-workers in the office. It is hassle free because anywhere you go, just log in and view the documents in your mobile phone, and you can edit any gadgets, and no worries, for the storage of the documents..
By Mohamad H H B M•
May 26, 2020
This is an excellent refresher course for those who are constantly using Google Docs but do not quite get the different functionalities of it to facilitate our jobs at work and also a great starter course for those who are completely new to Google Docs.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 15, 2020
The course was everything you said it would be, fun but a lot of work. And it was! I enjoyed the web-labs because they were a lot of fun and easy to understand. And the answers were usually somewhere in the text. I also liked the assignments that required us to get online. Sometimes articles aside from the reading book gave me a better idea and understanding of the subject for that week. What I disliked was the short essay question because I found it difficult to explain certain concepts without introducing in some way, Ideas from the course notes or book (keeping in mind plagiarism). I never expected to learn so much from an online class; I now see the ocean life in a whole new way. I know I could have done better, but in the end I learned that an online class could be as much work or more than a regular class. However, I still enjoyed it very much.
By PARAM R•
Jun 10, 2020
Hello to all !
I'm param, this course is very helpful to creat Google Docs in simple way. In the future i will create my own Docs and the features of Google Docs is very very good and really time saving and most beneficial to all.
Thanks !!
By BHAVYA T M•
Jun 9, 2020
By Anand G•
May 30, 2020
It is a great to-the-point course , which enables the learner to go through the concepts easily, i recommend this project based course to all.!
By Binni G•
May 6, 2020
introduction course was up to the point and I would also like to enroll on more advanced course (if exist) of same instructor
By MANVAY S•
May 6, 2020
its a simple and easy to learn course for beginners, now i can go for other difficult things by my own.
By Morgan C M•
Jun 12, 2020
Excellent and quick introduction to the most common basic skills that are not overtly obvious.
By Moni J•
May 5, 2020
This short guided project is very helpful to learn the basics of google docs.
By NANDIPATI S M R K•
May 4, 2020
Dear professor please do a small video for creating customised document
By Adishmaharajan A•
Aug 6, 2020
Thanks for the opportunity to learn this course in a easy way.
By NOORAIEN H C•
May 6, 2020
i think that the fact that this course was guided helped a lot
By Boini S•
Apr 30, 2020
Its looking well to do documentation for personal or projects.
By JONNALA S R•
May 12, 2020
Good Course
By Abigail S•
Jul 30, 2020
By KALLURI S N•
Jun 15, 2020
Project based courses are very interesting and I am really gaining out of them.Intending to do more project based courses
By AMRIT S•
Jun 3, 2020
Google Docs an Effective Collaborative tool can be used to progress writings shared across teams from a remote location.
By Chutikarn N•
May 18, 2020
This course is very useful for a beginner. The instructor explained more easily, I can more understand.
By Bishetti R•
May 20, 2020
IT WILL HELPFUL TO THE BEGINNERS HOW TO USE GOOGLE DOCS FOR THE PREPARATION OF THE PROJECT
By Singh K S•
May 20, 2020
Project was amazing for beginners....
Worthy to work on it....
Thanks to the contributors
By Rakesh L•
May 3, 2020
I personally enjoyed this course, it was well and good learning this course.
By METHINI M•
May 24, 2020
It was a great experience in learning this course. Thanks to the Instructor
By Andres J C•
Jun 9, 2020
Awesome course , you should considerer to make another lesson with advanced options.
By SURIYA.M•
Jun 3, 2020
THIS COURSE MADE ME TO VERY INTEREST AND IT GIVE SOME BRAVE TO GO AHEAD.....