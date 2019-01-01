Profile

Melissa Al-Shaer

Project Manager

    Bio

    Hi! I am Melissa Al-Shaer. I have about 20 years of experience in various IT positions. I started my IT career in a help desk and have worked in many other areas of the field to include system administration, telecommunications, and education. One of my favorite aspects of the field is that technology is constantly evolving and there is always something new to learn. In addition, I have my MBA and have a passion for operations management. IT and business merge perfectly and I have performed work in data analytics and in several other capacities that combine the two fields. I am from the United States but recently moved with my family to Germany. I love to travel and have been enjoying exploring Europe. My other hobbies include working with rescue animals and mixed media art.

    Courses

    Improve Business Performance with Google Forms

    Create Customer Support Data with Google Sheets

    How to Create Text Effects in GIMP

    Create Informative Presentations with Google Slides

    Introduction to Google Docs

    Business Operations Support in Google Sheets

