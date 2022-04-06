Chevron Left
About the Course

With Google Docs, your documents are stored in the cloud, and you can access them from any computer or device. You create and edit documents right in your web browser; no special software is required. Even better, multiple people can work at the same time, you can see people’s changes as they make them, and every change is saved automatically. In this course, you will learn how to open Google Docs, create and format a new document, and apply a template to a new document. You will learn how to enhance your documents using a table of contents, headers and footers, tables, drawings, images, and more. You will learn how to share your documents with others. We will discuss your sharing options and examine collaborator roles and permissions. You will learn how to manage versions of your documents. Google Docs allows you to work in real time with others on the same document. You will learn how to create and manage comments and action items in your documents. We will review a few of the Google Docs tools. You will understand how to set your preferences to suit your own work style and explore how to use tools such as Google Explore to add value to your content....

KC

Apr 5, 2022

This is a great start. It also helps if you have a basic understanding of MS Word already. I would recommend this course to anyone who has never used Sheets or any other word processing app before.

R

Aug 14, 2021

The course was easy to learn. However, it would have been way more helpful if the step by step process of accessing various tools were shown in real time alonside narration.

By SWIFT G L

Sep 25, 2021

The best program I had engaged my self with. Thank you coursera, and Google for your help in giving me such opportunity.

By Wadduwage D S D W

May 6, 2021

I am delighted with this course. I have learned many things from this course. Also, it helps me to improve my skills.

By Dylan A

Sep 20, 2021

Very nice for beginners, this will be helpful for the community, and I hope to share this with my colleagues.

By Estefania D l H

Nov 25, 2021

it is the perfect course to learn the skills of the document universe in google

By CJM E

Oct 11, 2021

Great course.

Simple, but with lots of things to learn.

Thank you.

By Lisa G

Mar 23, 2022

very informative but video pictures are not clear

By Whitney W

Feb 9, 2022

T​his course was great and very balanced.

By Aleem Q

Oct 24, 2021

Very good and essential course.

By Pedro F

Feb 22, 2022

I learned new features!

By Ali H S B

Aug 20, 2021

Excellennt course.

By Felicita M

Apr 29, 2022

Very Helpful

By Theresa L M

Jul 18, 2021

Spot ON!!!

By AKISSI Y D D T

Aug 4, 2021

Good

By Wonder K G

Mar 29, 2021

Very interesting

By SidDaRtH S

Mar 5, 2022

good

By Sylvia E

Sep 14, 2021

This is a poorly structured tutorial that does not provide lasting knowledge or expertise. You should be able to go back and review for competency and solid understanding.

