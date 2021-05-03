Chevron Left
About the Course

Google Drive is Google’s cloud-based file storage service. Google Drive lets you keep all your work in one place, view different file formats without the need for additional software, and access your files from any device. In this course, you will learn how to navigate your Google Drive. You will learn how to upload files and folders and how to work across file types. You will also learn how you can easily view, arrange, organize, modify, and remove files in Google Drive. Google Drive includes shared drives. You can use shared drives to store, search, and access files with a team. You will learn how to create a new shared drive, add and manage members, and manage the shared drive content. Google Workspace is synonymous with collaboration and sharing. You will explore the sharing options available to you in Google Drive, and you will learn about the various collaborator roles and permissions that can be assigned. You’ll also explore ways to ensure consistency and save time with templates. Google Drive has several tools and options available. This course discusses some of these options, including how to work offline, use Drive File Stream, and install apps from the Google Workspace Marketplace....

Top reviews

AA

Apr 20, 2021

Thank you for granting me this opprtunity to learn from you. Im eager to learn more and equip myself for a bigger and better future. I praise God for Coursera.

JE

Jul 1, 2021

A solid overview of the many capabilities of Google Drive. The course also touches on the use of Drive File Stream/Google Drive for Desktop.

Filter by:

1 - 15 of 15 Reviews for Google Drive

By Amirah M

May 3, 2021

The clear instructions video lectures, activities and quizzes were really helpful. I am now confident in navigating Google Drive.

By Wadduwage D S D W

May 3, 2021

I am delighted with this course. It helps me to get a piece of knowledge about the essential features of Google Drive.

By Ameghay A

Apr 21, 2021

Thank you for granting me this opprtunity to learn from you. Im eager to learn more and equip myself for a bigger and better future. I praise God for Coursera.

By John E

Jul 2, 2021

A solid overview of the many capabilities of Google Drive. The course also touches on the use of Drive File Stream/Google Drive for Desktop.

By ABHIRUP L

Jun 17, 2021

Very detailed, informative, practical lessons & well explained by the instructor.

By Vicki K

Jan 21, 2022

​Learned a few new tricks even after using it for a few years previously

By Pedro F

Feb 22, 2022

I learned new options and tricks for my Google Drive

By Humphrey S

Nov 2, 2021

Very rich with usefull information.

By Maria E O

May 18, 2022

Un curso muy completo de Drive

By Ariel C A F

Jan 26, 2022

Easy to follow. Perfect!

By AKISSI Y D D T

Aug 4, 2021

Very Good courses

By AnÍbal G G

Nov 15, 2021

ok

By Monica N

May 15, 2021

I expected to see mor functionalities, specially how to manage computer devices.

By KB E

Apr 18, 2022

L​earned a bunch of new things. Worth going over how to use Google Drive.

By Chima A

Oct 25, 2021

Course was succinct and insightful but lacked practical demonstration of what was being taught, in some of the videos. The transcription was poor and sentence structure was muddled up with no punctuation and right paragraph for easy comprehension

