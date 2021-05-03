AA
Apr 20, 2021
Thank you for granting me this opprtunity to learn from you. Im eager to learn more and equip myself for a bigger and better future. I praise God for Coursera.
JE
Jul 1, 2021
A solid overview of the many capabilities of Google Drive. The course also touches on the use of Drive File Stream/Google Drive for Desktop.
By Amirah M•
May 3, 2021
The clear instructions video lectures, activities and quizzes were really helpful. I am now confident in navigating Google Drive.
By Wadduwage D S D W•
May 3, 2021
I am delighted with this course. It helps me to get a piece of knowledge about the essential features of Google Drive.
By Ameghay A•
Apr 21, 2021
By John E•
Jul 2, 2021
By ABHIRUP L•
Jun 17, 2021
Very detailed, informative, practical lessons & well explained by the instructor.
By Vicki K•
Jan 21, 2022
Learned a few new tricks even after using it for a few years previously
By Pedro F•
Feb 22, 2022
I learned new options and tricks for my Google Drive
By Humphrey S•
Nov 2, 2021
Very rich with usefull information.
By Maria E O•
May 18, 2022
Un curso muy completo de Drive
By Ariel C A F•
Jan 26, 2022
Easy to follow. Perfect!
By AKISSI Y D D T•
Aug 4, 2021
Very Good courses
By AnÍbal G G•
Nov 15, 2021
ok
By Monica N•
May 15, 2021
I expected to see mor functionalities, specially how to manage computer devices.
By KB E•
Apr 18, 2022
Learned a bunch of new things. Worth going over how to use Google Drive.
By Chima A•
Oct 25, 2021
Course was succinct and insightful but lacked practical demonstration of what was being taught, in some of the videos. The transcription was poor and sentence structure was muddled up with no punctuation and right paragraph for easy comprehension