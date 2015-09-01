About this Course

What you will learn

  • Create and manage Google Calendar events.

  • Customize Google Calendar to suit your way of working.

  • Create, manage and subscribe to additional calendars.

  • Understand Google Calendar sharing options.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

3 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min)
8 minutes to complete

Introduction to Google Calendar

8 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Manage Google Calendar

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Respond to and manage events

19 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
18 minutes to complete

Other event types

18 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
24 minutes to complete

Sharing calendars

24 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Customize Google Calendar

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

